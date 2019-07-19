North Delta Lions donate $2,800 to Delta Hospital

The money will go to fund a new shower chair for the hospital’s busy 58-bed medical unit

(from left) North Delta Lions Club members Terry Rigby, John Hoefer, Bob Buntain and John Costelloe present Angela Turner, major giving manager for Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation, with a cheque for $2,800 to fund a new shower chair for the hospital’s busy 58-bed medical unit. (Photo submitted)

The North Delta Lions Club recently donated $2,800 in support of Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation to fund a new shower chair for the hospital’s busy 58-bed medical unit.

The unit provides medical care to patients with serious or sudden illness or injury, or immediately post-surgery, according to a press release. In many instances mobility may be a challenge for patients, making daily activities like bathing difficult to do without proper support. The design of the new shower chair is both comfortable and durable, with the latest features and adjustable options, providing the best in patient comfort and safety.

“We are so fortunate to have wonderful service clubs in our community like the North Delta Lions who are always finding ways to give back. This much-needed new shower chair will make a big difference for both patients and staff in the medical unit. We are grateful to the Lions for their ongoing support and for all that they do in our community,” Angela Turner, major giving manager for Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation, said in a press release.

The North Delta Lions Club was founded in 1967 and has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to charitable causes and participated in many community projects. To date, the club has donated more than $31,000 to Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation, all in support of priority equipment at Delta Hospital.



