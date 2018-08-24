Jamie Shannon with three of her four children (from left) Jaxon, Rion and Maci. (Grace Kennedy photo)

North Delta family donates 141 bags of cat food thanks to flyer campaign

Jamie Shannon and her kids collected coupons from the community to support local animal shelters

A handful of cat food flyers have gone a long way to helping needy cats in the Lower Mainland, thanks to Jamie Shannon and her kids.

Two weeks ago, the North Delta mom received a flyer for Whiskas cat food on her door — a buy one, get one free deal. It sparked an idea for the cat lover, to collect a few of these flyers and donate the bags to local animal shelters.

She posted a call for flyers on the North Delta Community Corner Facebook page before going to bed on Thursday, Aug. 9.

“In the morning, I had so many private messages and so many comments on the actual post,” Shannon said, “which is kind of how it got started.”

Over the next two weeks, Shannon, her two sons Jaxon (8) and Lucas (11), and her two daughters Rion (9) and Maci (6) ran around North Delta collecting flyers from the many residents who had contacted her. Then the family did the “trek up and down Scott Road” to purchase the food.

The flyers were intended to be one-per-customer, but “we’d just explain the situation and said we’re donating them,” Shannon said. “And the stores were so good about it … Safeway up at 64th [Avenue] said that we could actually place orders for large quantities as well, so that we didn’t have to clean out their shelves.”

In total, the family purchased 141 bags of cat food to donate to local shelters.

“We’re big into doing what we can, especially for animals, because they have no voice,” she explained.

The first batch of donations went to the Delta Community Animal Shelter on Monday, Aug. 13. The place has a special significance for the family, as they adopted their cat from the shelter two years ago, and recently had to bring her back because the activity of a four-kid household was too much for her.

“We knew it was the right thing for her to get a home she would feel comfortable in. It wasn’t fair for her,” Shannon said about the family’s difficult decision to surrender their cat. “So I think that really prompted us wanting to donate to them too. Because they’re helping us out in a way, finding her a suitable home.”

The family gave the shelter 56 bags of cat food, which it will either use or donate to other animal rescue operations close by.

“It always gets used, it just may not necessarily be by us,” Ryan Voutilainen, manager of the Delta Community Animal Shelter, explained. He recommends people call ahead of time before donating, just in case they are in need of a particular item.

However, the fact that the Shannon’s kids took the time to donate to the shelter was great for Voutilainen to see.

“We do get animals in here that are in need, and not only do they need food, but they also need homes as well,” he said. “The more we can get kids recognizing that shelters are out there and exist, and there are animals in need, the better we’ll be down the road when they’re looking at adopting.”

The Shannon family still has a couple donation trips to go. They did another delivery to the Regional Animal Protection Society in Richmond on Tuesday, Aug. 21, and are hoping to do a third donation drop-off in the Lower Mainland soon.

“We can’t always donate a ton of money. But we can donate our time,” Shannon said. “And I think sometimes that feels better than just handing over a cheque.”

That sentiment extended to the community as well, and all the people who gave Shannon their flyers to use to buy cat food for the shelters.

“I think it just shows the type of people we have in our community, that they’re willing to help even if it is just as simple as passing off a coupon to somebody else,” she said. “Because that little bit makes a difference.”

Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly spelled Maci Shannon’s name. We have corrected the spelling and regret the error.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(From left to right) Rion, Jaxon and Maci with bags of cat food waiting to be donated. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Young onset Parkinson’s diagnosis ‘a blessing in disguise’

Just Posted

Blood drive in Surrey today amid ‘urgent need’ for donors across Canada

More than 22,000 donors are needed across Canada by Aug. 26

Man arrested following foot pursuit in South Surrey

Mounties’ Air 1 unit assists in ‘disturbance’ response

‘Surrey Spectacular’ series features puppet show, music and more this year

Annual showcase launches in September with Celtic-rock dance party at Surrey Arts Centre

North Delta family donates 141 bags of cat food thanks to flyer campaign

Jamie Shannon and her kids collected coupons from the community to support local animal shelters

Surrey, Maple Ridge men charged after alleged Port Coquitlam home invasion

Police say more charges possible, after 11 people arrested at a Maple Ridge home in connection to the incident

VIDEO: B.C. health officials to host online naloxone training

Fraser Health Authority is hosting an overdose response demonstration on its Facebook page

Missing man with dementia could try to take a B.C. ferry: police

Allan Graham, 65, was visiting Vancouver with family when they got seperated

Good Samaritan turns in wallet with $3,200 inside

A Vancouver Island man driving through the Okanagan found a wallet with a lot of money in it

Bus ridership on B.C.’s Highway of Tears more than doubles

Eighteen women have been murdered or have disappeared along Highway 16 and its feeder routes since the 1970s

B.C. mom releases never-before-seen photos of daughter in hopes of finding her

Kim Rogelstad has been missing since May 2007, last seen in the Coquitlam area

Robin Leach of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ dies

He showcased a world of champagne wishes and caviar dreams in the 80’s and 90’s

Police unknowingly help B.C. man break up with girlfriend

Shuswap man issues complaint that provides woman with a relationship surprise

Air clears in some parts of B.C. while other areas socked in by smoke

Air quaility and fire risks threaten some regions of B.C.

Man dead after ‘Modo’ car crashes in Vancouver

A 32-year-old passenger from Langley was transported to hospital with minor injuries

Most Read