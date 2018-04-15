North Delta banner to send support, ‘healing’ to Humboldt

Banner ‘one more thing the little community of North Delta’ can do to show support

People will be able to sign the banner until 7 p.m. on Friday, April 20 at the public safety building in North Delta. (Grace Kennedy photo)

North Delta residents will be able to send their condolences directly to the town of Humboldt, Sask.

On April 6, a tractor-trailer collided with a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, claiming the lives of 16 people.

News of the crash reverberated throughout the hockey community, sparking campaigns of support, including propping hockey sticks up at the front of homes and wearing jerseys on Thursday, April 12.

RELATED: North Delta collecting sticks in support of Humboldt Broncos

Daniela Filby, who was one of the key people in North Delta’s hockey stick exchange, decided the community needed a way to express their condolences to the town and went about creating a banner that residents could sign and send to Humboldt.

“This has been absolutely gut wrenching and heartbreaking,” she said. This banner is “one more thing the little community of North Delta can do to show our support.”

The banner, which features the Humboldt Broncos logo, was donated by Durasign in Delta.

For Paul Gillette, who owns Durasign, it was an opportunity to help both communities during the tragedy.

“I’ve noticed a lot of people in the community that are really hit hard by this, whether they have children that play hockey or children that are on buses regularly,” he said about North Delta. “They’ve just been imagining these kids as their own.”

“I think the act of putting a signature on a banner is going to help everybody in the community heal,” he continued. “They’ve actually spoken from our community to their community, which will help them with their healing, which will in turn help us with ours.”

The banner will be left in North Delta’s public safety building (11375 84 Ave) until Friday, April 20. The banner will be available to sign between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day, and will be sent to Humboldt within two weeks.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter