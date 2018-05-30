North Delta art market coming back for 8th year

Whole Lotta Art will take place in the social heart plaza Sunday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Sunday, June 3, North Delta artists will be gathering in the social heart for their annual spring art market.

The event held by Watershed Artworks Society each year is an opportunity for established and budding artists to bring their work out to the community stage.

“There’s not enough venues for artists to actually show their work, and there’s a lot of really talented people in our community,” June Bergen-Holt, director of events at Watershed Artworks, said. “It’s a showcase for that.

“And that’s the reason Watershed exists as well, is to give artists the opportunity to show their work, because that’s part of the joy of art is being able to share it.”

Whole Lotta Art, as the event is known, began back in 2011 in the parking lot between the old fire hall and the North Delta Rec Centre. It soon joined forces with the North Delta Farmers’ Market, a partnership that will continue at this year’s market.

Whole Lotta Art will be held in the grassy plaza in front of the North Delta Rec Centre (11415 84 Ave) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 3; the farmers’ market will be around the back of the building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Around 18 artists will be there to present and sell their work, which includes everything from oil, acrylic and watercolour paintings to pottery and stained glass work. This year, the list goes on to encompass hand-painted silk scarves, enamel on metal work, handmade soap, tutus and a few portable gardens.

“People come out and are amazed at how many talented people live, often times just down the street or next door,” Bergen-Holt said.

“When you think of all really amazing cultures through time… art seemed to be the driving force a lot of times,” she continued. “So people shouldn’t forget that part.”



