Newton Seniors Centre set to reopen July 20 with limited activities

Reservations are required for all activities, city says

Newton Seniors Centre reopens on Tuesday, July 20.

A gradual reopening of the facility involves limited activities, including writing, knitting, arts & crafts, walking club, women’s social, woodcarving and fitness, at 13775 70th Ave.

Activities are anticipated to expand in August, and food service in the cafeteria should reopen in the fall.

Reservations are required for all activities online at surrey.ca/register, or call 604-501-5100.

“Seniors have been extremely isolated throughout the pandemic and it’s important that they have opportunities to reconnect with others in the community,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in a news release from city hall.

“Having the Newton Seniors Centre gradually reopened is an important step to restoring vitality and social engagement amongst our senior population.”

The list of City of Surrey facilities closed due to COVID-19, and which ones have reopened, is posted to surrey.ca/covid19.

Meantime, Seniors’ Centre Without Walls is another option for Surrey-area seniors looking for new things to enjoy and learn about.

The dial-in program was launched in April 2020 as a project of Surrey Intercultural Seniors Social Inclusion Partnership Network, which involves six local organizations.

The free, telephone-based exchange allows seniors to connect with others from the comfort of their own home, for a variety of audio events including radio plays, fitness sessions, group chats, music trivia, gardening, cooking and more. Email scww@comeshare.ca to get involved, or call 604-531-9400, extension 205. On the web, look for program details at comeshare.ca.

