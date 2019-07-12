Newton’s Keisha Bock was named Miss Fiji Canada at a July 4 event. (Contributed photo)

Newton girl crowned Miss Fiji Canada winner

Keisha Bock wins award at July 4 event in Surrey

A young Surrey girl has been crowned Miss Fiji Canada.

Keisha Bock, 12, was named the winner of the fifth annual Preteen Miss Fiji Canada pageant at a gala event on July 4 at the Khanna Banquet Hall in Surrey (11267 125A St.).

Bock, an avid dancer and martial artist – among other pursuits – has performed dance routines at a variety of venues, from BC Lions halftime shows and anti-bullying flash mob to performances at local seniors centres and the Surrey Fusion Festival. She has also won medals at a number of martial arts competitions, her mother Monica told Peace Arch News via email Thursday.

Bock decided to enter this year’s Miss Fiji event after her older sister, Alisha, did so last year.

Bock, who recently graduated from North Ridge Elementary in Newton, is also a frequent volunteer, having accumulated 130 volunteer hours in the last year through activities sponsored by Miss Fiji Canada. Among her endeavours, the youngster has helped raise funds for a Fijian orphanage and collected toys for children in need at Christmas.

The July 4 gala consisted of both an interview as well as competition that featured traditional Fiji wear.


