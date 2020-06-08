New ‘state-of-the-art’ CT scanner for Delta Hospital

$1.7-million campaign completed in record time, says Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation

(From left) DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund with Dr. John Bining, department head of medical imaging, and Andreas Hochstrasser, site co-ordinator for medical imaging, in front of Delta Hospital’s new CT scanner. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation photo)

Delta Hospital has a new state-of-the-art CT scanner thanks to generous donations from the community.

CT scanners are a vital piece of diagnostic equipment that provides critical information needed to diagnose or rule out of many medical conditions such as aneurysms, tumours, stroke, kidney stones and appendicitis.

The new scanner replaces an older model that was nearing the end of its life span, and the improved image quality it provides will allow for more accurate diagnoses, faster scan times and innovative diagnostic technologies.

Last year, over 8,400 scans were performed at Delta Hospital, including emergency and trauma scans as well as scheduled scans.

The Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation (DHCHF) anticipated the $1.7-million fundraising campaign to buy the new scanner would take two years to complete, but thanks to the overwhelming generosity from various event sponsors, attendees and donors, the foundation was able to fulfill their commitment in record time.

“Right now, more than ever, it is critical that Delta Hospital has access to the latest and best technology,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release. “We are grateful for the unwavering support from our donors which enables us to continue to provide the best possible health care to our residents.”



