A new grocery delivery service called Good Neighbour BC has launched on the Semiahmoo Peninsula. (Contributed photo)

New service aims to deliver groceries to South Surrey and White Rock seniors

Good Neighbour BC launches after success of similar program in Ontario

A new volunteer-run program that aims to help seniors – and others in need – with their shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic has launched this week on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

On Monday, Good Neighbour BC began its delivery service, which aims to provide groceries and other household necessities to seniors and other vulnerable groups, saving them from having to leave their home.

The delivery service itself is free, with clients only paying for what is on their receipt; payment is accepted by cash, cheque or e-transfer only. The program is modelled on a similar endeavour that launched earlier this spring in the Toronto area.

“After working on a similar project in Toronto while still helping some of my relatives to get groceries back here at home, I decided to bring this service to the west coast,” Christie Zhang, one of the program’s organizers, told Peace Arch News by email this week.

• READ ALSO: B.C. 211 hotline expands to link COVID-19 homebound seniors, volunteers

Those looking to schedule a deliver can call Good Neighbour BC’s toll-free line at 1-888-201-8610 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The turn-around time, from placing an order to delivery, is between 24-48 hours, Zhang said. Those who place orders can pick them up from the Good Neighbour volunteer in front of their home or in the lobby of their building with “minimal contact” she added.

Zhang said the service – which took “some intense preparation” to get off the ground – is designed to be easily accessible by all, and she hopes it will be helpful for residents who have “fallen through the cracks” and perhaps have not qualified for other COVID-19-related help offered by other organizations in the community.

This feel-good story is part of the #WereInThisTogether campaign by Black Press Media. Have an uplifting story that you think would bring joy to readers? Email your story, photos and videos to wereinthistogether@blackpress.ca

#wereinthistogetherCoronavirus

