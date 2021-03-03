New ‘Phoenix Flame BBQ’ truck now mobile with food for Surrey’s ‘hard-to-reach populations’

Also launched: Another Surrey Honda Raffle to help the Surrey-based agency and others

The new Phoenix Flame BBQ truck serves as a “Mobile Community Kitchen” in the Surrey area. (Photo: phoenixsociety.com)

Phoenix Society’s new “Mobile Community Kitchen” has hit the road to serve free meals to “hard-to-reach populations” in Surrey and other Metro Vancouver cities.

The Phoenix Flame BBQ food truck got rolling in January as the latest enterprise for the Surrey-based agency, which aims to serve up to 100 meals a day – both lunch and dinner – to the under-served, homeless or at risk of homelessness, five days a week.

In February, food service began at Surrey Food Bank’s new warehouse in Newton, and also at Whalley’s Surrey Urban Mission site.

Everyone deserves to have their basic human needs met; food, shelter, water, clothes. Too many are going without and we want to advocate and be part of the solution. Read more: https://t.co/D3862CWNI0#surreybc #phoenixsociety #phoenixflame @Surrey_Mission @SurreyFoodBank pic.twitter.com/NBDeDoBRTP — PhoenixFlameBBQ (@PhxFlameBBQ) March 3, 2021

Project head chef Prem Singh said the food truck concept got off the ground “due to the desire to serve hot meals to those who are vulnerable in the community, but also to provide employment opportunities to residents in recovery here at Phoenix.”

A resident training and employment program is expected to get underway later this year.

Phoenix encourages the public to connect on social media channels to tell them where free meals may be needed.

“It’s incredible to see this project get underway, and to see the overwhelming support behind it,” said Keir Macdonald, CEO of Phoenix Society. “Everyone deserves a hot meal and we are thrilled to be able to help feed those in need during what is a very hard time for us all. Giving back and building community, connection and hope is what we are all about at Phoenix.”

More details about the mobile kitchen are posted to phoenixsociety.com. Project sponsors include Envision Financial Community Endowment with First West Foundation, Reaching Home, Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society and the Province of British Columbia.

“While the program’s launch and operations until March 31 are currently funded, Phoenix Society continues to explore other funding partners to ensure the continued operation of the free meal,” according to a news release. “Email media@phoenixsociety.com to get involved or click the ‘Donate Online’ button at the top of the page to make a donation today.”

Phoenix is described as “a strength-based drug & alcohol recovery & education society dedicated to our goal in offering meaningful connections and sustainable solutions to the problems of addiction and homelessness in the community.”

Meantime, Phoenix is among beneficiaries of a new raffle launched by Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society and Surrey Honda.

The 2nd Annual Surrey Honda Raffle for mental health initiatives was launched March 1 with tickets priced at $20. The raffle prize is a 2021 Honda CRV Sport.

“This year’s funds will support a new youth program in partnership with the Surrey Schools and the Phoenix Drug & Alcohol Recovery & Education Society, as well as many other critical programs,” said a Facebook post.

“Our goal is to raise $150,000 through this 2021 Surrey Honda Raffle. Tickets will be available in-person at Surrey Honda on Fraser Highway & 152nd, as well as online at surreyfirefighters.com/raffle-honda.” Sales end June 23, with the draw on July 1 at 6 p.m.



