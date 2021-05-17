New exhibition on Surrey’s train history to open at Museum of Surrey

Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society volunteers stand on the train platform in Cloverdale in 2020. A new exhibit about FVHRS and Surrey’s train history opens at the Museum of Surrey June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

All things trains—Surrey trains that is—will be showcased at the Museum of Surrey beginning in June.

The museum has partnered with the Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society to open a new Community Treasures exhibit about the history of Heritage Rail, and the history of trains in Surrey, on the 20th anniversary of the group’s founding.

“It’s a celebration of the 20 years of effort to reactivate the interurban railway portion through Surrey,” said Michael Gibbs, co-chair of communications for FVHRS.

“There was no station in Cloverdale 20 years ago,” said Gibbs. “And no cars. It was totally forgotten.”

He said the new station house in Cloverdale was built on the original site according to the original plans.

“Can you imagine what had to be done?” asked Gibbs. “There was nothing there.”

Gibbs, who’s only been involved with Heritage Rail for the past seven years, said he thinks people of all ages will “delight in the exhibit,” as it will offer something of interest to everyone.

Train Days at the Museum is a separate event that will run June 25-26 and will be focused on kids.

Visitors to Train Days at the Museum can participate in a train-themed scavenger hunt, check out train memorabilia, and learn about the history of trains in Surrey through the lens of the FVHRS in the Community Treasures section (upstairs) at the museum.

The main exhibition opens June 2 and runs until Sept. 5.

Visitors to the Museum of Surrey must pre-register by calling 604.592.6956 or emailing museum@surrey.ca. Visitors can also register online if they have a MySurrey account.



