Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society volunteers stand on the train platform in Cloverdale in 2020. A new exhibit about FVHRS and Surrey’s train history opens at the Museum of Surrey June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society volunteers stand on the train platform in Cloverdale in 2020. A new exhibit about FVHRS and Surrey’s train history opens at the Museum of Surrey June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

New exhibition on Surrey’s train history to open at Museum of Surrey

Separate two-day event welcomes kids June 25-26

All things trains—Surrey trains that is—will be showcased at the Museum of Surrey beginning in June.

The museum has partnered with the Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society to open a new Community Treasures exhibit about the history of Heritage Rail, and the history of trains in Surrey, on the 20th anniversary of the group’s founding.

“It’s a celebration of the 20 years of effort to reactivate the interurban railway portion through Surrey,” said Michael Gibbs, co-chair of communications for FVHRS.

“There was no station in Cloverdale 20 years ago,” said Gibbs. “And no cars. It was totally forgotten.”

He said the new station house in Cloverdale was built on the original site according to the original plans.

“Can you imagine what had to be done?” asked Gibbs. “There was nothing there.”

SEE ALSO: PICTURES: Heritage Rail Players visit railway station in Cloverdale

SEE ALSO: Local advocate hopes Sullivan Park will become ‘historic precinct’ for Sullivan

SEE ALSO: Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society awarded more than $300K in prov. grant money

Gibbs, who’s only been involved with Heritage Rail for the past seven years, said he thinks people of all ages will “delight in the exhibit,” as it will offer something of interest to everyone.

Train Days at the Museum is a separate event that will run June 25-26 and will be focused on kids.

Visitors to Train Days at the Museum can participate in a train-themed scavenger hunt, check out train memorabilia, and learn about the history of trains in Surrey through the lens of the FVHRS in the Community Treasures section (upstairs) at the museum.

The main exhibition opens June 2 and runs until Sept. 5.

Visitors to the Museum of Surrey must pre-register by calling 604.592.6956 or emailing museum@surrey.ca. Visitors can also register online if they have a MySurrey account.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleFraser Valley

Previous story
Science Fair Fun Run Goes Virtual as Sweatin’ for Science
Next story
Students at Cloverdale Catholic School play for residents of Bethshan Gardens

Just Posted

Students from Cloverdale Catholic School sit on school grounds while they play music for residents of Bethshan Gardens. So far students from every grade have played for the seniors in a series of music performances. (Photo submitted: Clive Heah)
Students at Cloverdale Catholic School play for residents of Bethshan Gardens

Musical performances have been running since the beginning of May

Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society volunteers stand on the train platform in Cloverdale in 2020. A new exhibit about FVHRS and Surrey’s train history opens at the Museum of Surrey June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New exhibition on Surrey’s train history to open at Museum of Surrey

Separate two-day event welcomes kids June 25-26

Shannon Claypool, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association, stands outside the Cloverdale Rec. Centre. The rec. centre has been set up as a mass vaccination site by Fraser Health and the Association has decided to cancel the rodeo in order to offer the fairgrounds for public parking. (Submitted)
Second year in a row it’ll be quiet on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds over May Long Weekend

Shannon Claypool says planning for next year is already underway

The City of Surrey partnered with the Work Zone Safety Alliance last year to remind drivers to slow down in construction zones. (File photo)
White Rock, Surrey motorists asked to slow down in ‘cone zones’

Provincewide campaign encouraging residents to be mindful of construction workers

Semiahmoo First Nation archeology manager Don Welsh (left) sifts through shell midden at a Crescent Beach site in August 2019. (File photo)
Semiahmoo First Nation to repatriate 200 ancestors

B.C. grant funding return of remains from Simon Fraser University

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil and Cpl. Wade Fisher present seven-year-old Cody Krabbendam of Ranchero with an award for bravery on July 22, 2020. (Contributed)
7-year old Shuswap boy receives medal of bravery for rescuing child at beach

Last summer Cody Krabbendam jumped into the lake to save another boy from drowning

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the province’s COVID-19 vaccine program, May 10, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays below 500 a day over weekend

14 more deaths, down to 350 in hospital as of Monday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Royal Bay Secondary School’s rainbow crosswalk was vandalized shortly after being painted but by Monday, coincidentally the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, the crosswalk had been cleaned up and students had surrounded it with chalk messages of support and celebration. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
B.C. high’s school’s pride crosswalk restored following ‘hateful’ graffiti attack

Hate terms, racial slur, phallic images spray-painted at Greater Victoria high school

Terrance Mack would have celebrated his 34th birthday on May 13, 2021. Mack’s family has identified him as the victim of a homicide in an apartment on Third Avenue in Port Alberni sometime in April. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Family identifies Ucluelet man as victim of Vancouver Island homicide

Terrance Mack being remembered as ‘kind, gentle’ man

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) and Calgary Flames’ Josh Leivo, front right, vie for the puck as goalie Jacob Markstrom, back left, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sued over alleged sexual assault

Statement of claim says the woman, identified only by her initials, suffered physical and emotional damages

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

Most Read