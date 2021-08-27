New echo ultrasound services available at Delta Hospital

Previously, all the hospital’s patients had to travel to other sites to access to this diagnostic tool

Fraser Health Authority and Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation announced the arrival of the new echocardiogram and the opening of the echocardiography service at Delta Hospital on Aug. 19, 2021. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation/submitted photo)

Delta Hospital is now offering echocardiography services, thanks to the arrival of a new echocardiogram machine funded by the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation (DHCHF).

The “echo,” as it’s also known, is a specialized, non-invasive ultrasound that produces images of the internal structures of the heart to assess cardiac function. According to a DHCHF press release, this state of the art equipment will transform cardiac care in Delta as it plays a crucial role in faster, often life-saving diagnoses of cardiac distress.

“We are so proud to play a role in bringing this new service to Delta Hospital and we are incredibly appreciative to our donors for supporting the echo ultrasound campaign,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release.

“This brand-new service is operating in the Peter C. and Elizabeth Toigo Diagnostic Services Building, ensuring our community has access to the latest and best technology possible. This would not be possible without the continued support of our community.”

“We look forward to providing patients at Delta Hospital with access to this technology, which will support prompt diagnosis and early access to treatment,” Fraser Health president and CEO Dr. Victoria Lee said in a press release. “This new echocardiogram will play an important role in the patient journey and help people get back to the activities they love.”

By producing two-dimensional and four-dimensional images of the heart, the echo allows doctors to make split-second decisions, greatly enhancing their ability to diagnose acute and chronic heart problems like heart failure, heart inflammation and heart valve issues.

Accessing echocardiography service close to home is increasingly important as Delta’s population ages, release states. Previously, all Delta Hospital inpatients and outpatients had to travel to other sites in order to have access to this diagnostic tool, resulting in delayed patient care, additional transport costs and the need to provide nurse escorts.

“The addition of the echo cardiography service is a huge asset to Delta Hospital and to Delta’s growing and aging population,” Anna Liu, MI ultrasound/echo supervisor at Delta Hospital, said in a press release. “Thanks to the generous funding from Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation, patients are now able to receive their echocardiogram close to home and alleviate pressure at other hospitals.”



