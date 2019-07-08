New ‘Drop Zone’ event in Surrey will see fundraisers rappel down Central City tower

To benefit Easter Seals BC & Yukon, registration is open for $50, with fundraising commitment of $800

Brave people will rappel 19 storeys down Surrey’s Central City tower during a third Drop Zone fundraiser in the province this fall.

The new “adrenaline-pumping fundraising adventure” in Surrey will raise money for Easter Seals BC & Yukon, with similar fundraisers already held at tall buildings in Vancouver and Victoria.

Drop Zone at Central City is planned for Monday, Sept. 16, according to a post at dropzonebc2019.ca.

Registration is open for $50, along with a fundraising commitment of $800.

“Participants are encouraged to register early and rally friends, colleagues, co-workers and family to support their fundraising,” event organizers said in a news release Monday (July 8).

Money raised at the event will give families “an affordable, safe place to stay at Easter Seals House when seeking specialized care for loved ones, and gives children, youth and young adults empowering and life-changing experiences at Easter Seals summer camps,” according to the release.

Tara Roberts, manager of support services and accessibility with the City of Surrey, says that as a city, “we are committed to supporting events and initiatives that improve universal access, where people of all abilities can participate fully in city life, including recreation, sport, social and cultural opportunities.”

The Easter Seals Drop Zone Event is “an excellent way to foster community connections and raise both awareness and funds for people living with disabilities in our community,” Roberts said in the release.

“We are very proud to be hosting this event for the first time in Surrey.”



