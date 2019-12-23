Kids take part in the Burns Bog Conservation Society’s Stepping Into Nature Festival, a full-day outdoor education program that gives Grade 6-7 students a chance to spend time outside learning about their environment and what they can do to protect it. (Burns Bog Conservation Society/Aliya Kahn photo)

Nearly $205K for Delta public safety, environment non-profits

The funds are being awarded through the provincial government’s community gaming grants program

Four not-for-profit organizations in Delta that provide environmental and public safety services in Delta are receiving a total of $204,950 in funding from the B.C. government.

The funds — $14,200 for A Voice4paws Canine Rescue Society, $62,500 for the Burns Bog Conservation Society, $85,250 for Delta Marine Rescue Society and $58,750 for DRS Earthwise Society — are being made available via the province’s community gaming grants program.

“These organizations do incredible work in our community, whether it is to preserve and enhance natural habitat that is critical to the environmental health of our province, or to ensure that abused and abandoned dogs find loving homes,” Ravi Kahlon, MLA for Delta North, said in a press release. “I am proud that this funding supports and celebrates organizations that make our community healthier, more environmentally sustainable and more compassionate.”

In 2019-2020, the province is providing approximately $4.6 million to more than 135 organizations in the environment sector. The grants also support wildlife rehabilitation programs and shelters for animals. The province is also providing approximately $5.6 million to nearly 125 organizations in the public safety sector to provide emergency and lifesaving services including search and rescue activities, volunteer fire departments, emergency preparedness, and community and restorative justice for people across the province.

The community gaming grants program provides up to $140 million to roughly 5,000 not-for-profit organizations in B.C. each year.

