Museum of Surrey wants to spotlight local organizations and clubs

In 2017, a member of the Disneyana Fan Club curated a small Community Treasures exhibit at the Museum of Surrey about the early days of Disney and the cartoonist Walt Disney. The museum is now accepting applications for its 2022 Community Treasures exhibition. (Photo: Submitted)

The Museum of Surrey wants to showcase local organizations in its Community Treasures exhibit.

The museum said in a press release Jan. 18, the 2022 exhibit will be a great opportunity for Surrey’s groups and clubs to reveal their varied and unique histories for all to see and read about.

“Whether it is a community united by ancestral heritage or video games, the museum is seeking proposals for its 2022 Community Treasures exhibition,” reads the press release.

Applying to be part of Community Treasures is free and museum staff will help applicants through each step of the process. Each application will be reviewed to fit in with “the museum’s vision, mission and values,” according to the release.

“Communities thrive when their voices are heard, and people connect through stories and experiences,” said Lynn Saffery, museum manager. “We’re looking for topics and themes that are relevant to Surrey – stories that are authentic, diverse, and come from the community.”

There have been eight Community Treasures Exhibits at the museum since 2018. Those include: Our Colours, Our Stories; Diverse Francophones; Filipino Textiles; Chinese Culture and Art; and Discover Your Story: We Can Help.

There are two application deadlines for the community exhibit. The first deadline is April 1, 2021 and the second is Sept. 1, 2021.

As for current exhibitions, the first for 2021—Mandrake the Magician—will open Feb. 11. For more information, visit surrey.ca/arts-culture/museum-of-surrey. The museum is located at 17710 56A Avenue in Cloverdale.



