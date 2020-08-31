Museum of Surrey to reopen Sept. 9

The Museum of Surrey is set to reopen Sept. 9 after being closed for six months. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The Museum of Surrey is reopening to the public Sept. 9.

After being closed for six months, museum manager Lynn Saffery announced the plan to reopen in a press release Aug. 27.

The museum will start offering free, hour-long tours on the ninth, but patrons must pre-register online or by telephone.

The release said visitors will be capped at 40 and all “citywide COVID-19 safety protocols” must be followed.

”We’re embracing the new norm,” noted Saffery. “We will maintain all safety guidelines from Health BC, WorkSafe BC and City of Surrey to keep the community safe and provide a space to enjoy and visit.”

Saffery added there are new exhibits to see, as well as Arctic Voices—the exhibition that opened briefly March 5 before the museum and all City of Surrey facilities were closed March 16 because of COVID-19.

“We are excited to welcome back the public and know how important it is to build community connections, especially during this time.”

Pre-registered tours will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday.

“Visitors will take their self-guided tours in a one-way direction, stopping at the Surrey Stories Gallery, Indigenous Hall and Photo Mural,” the release said. “The climate focused Arctic Voices exhibit will also be open, as well as a community partner exhibit about family history. With safety the top priority, the hands-on TD Explore Zone will remain closed.”

There will be no tours on Thursday afternoons, as the museum will offer its Sketching Series program from 3 to 4 p.m. The Sketching Series, which is free, is open to all ages and offers the public a chance to sketch the items in the Arctic Voices exhibit.

Visitors can register at surrey.ca or call 604-592-6956.



