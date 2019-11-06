From left: Surrey RCMP Sergeant Scotty Schumann, with Lookout Housing and Health Society employees Kelsey, Jennifer and Dan with some of the 250 books donated to the Nancy Gerard modular site. (Submitted photo: Scotty Schumann)

Whalley

More than 200 books donated to Surrey modular site

Some of the modular locations have set up libraries for the tenants

A donation of about 250 books to one of Whalley’s modular housing units was a welcome surprise.

The books were donated to Lookout Housing and Health Society’s Nancy Gerard temporary modular housing at the end of October, said Surrey RCMP Sergeant Scotty Schumann, who brought in the books from the anonymous donor.

Schumann, who works with the Surrey RCMP’s Police Mental Health Outreach Team, said he regular goes to the modular housing as part of his normal patrols to build relationships with staff and tenants.

At the Nancy Gerard modular site, on the east side of King George around 106th Avenue, the tenants and staff had set up a library.

He said he started donating books, adding that it was “wildly popular.”

“The tenants loved getting these books, so I found an opportunity to collect a bunch of books that weren’t sold after a book sale — about 250 of them — and I donated them to the shelter,” said Schumann, adding that he was given the books for free after the sale.

Bailey Mumford, the director of housing for Lookout Housing and Health Society, said the idea for libraries at the modular sites was “very client-driven,” and many of the tenants already liked to read.

“I was there (at Nancy Gerard) the other day. It was pretty cool. I was actually at another one of our sites… they have trouble keeping them on the shelf because people are using them so much.”

Surrey Libraries, Mumford said, comes onto the modular sites “quite often” to get the clients interested in reading.

“We use these programs as a way to engage with people, so a lot of people that normally stay in their rooms or like to keep to themselves, the more opportunities that we can give them to get out and connect… the better,” Mumford said.

“What we’re seeing now is people looking at the books, people talking about the books. The next thing we’ll do is see if anyone wants to start a book club.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Meet Your Muslim Neighbour event to take place in South Surrey

Just Posted

Shirts, sheets, and shoes now accepted at Surrey, White Rock Return-It Depots

‘Unloved’ textiles get a second life through recycling program at 10 locations in Surrey, White Rock

Surrey invites residents to ‘help shape future of Fleetwood’ amid SkyTrain planning

City hosting open house on Nov. 13; online survey also launched

Surrey Greens says party wants younger leader

Federal Green Party must choose new leader now that Elizabeth May, 65, has stepped down

Surrey man facing potential charges after pipe bomb found in Kelowna car

The 38-year-old man was taken into police custody without incident

More than 200 books donated to Surrey modular site

Some of the modular locations have set up libraries for the tenants

VIDEO: Regional district calling on province to help remove garbage from Chilliwack homeless camp

River stewards are appealing for help with the huge mess before it’s washed away in Chilliwack River

‘Unloved’ textiles get a second life through recycling program

Shirts, sheets, and even shoes now accepted at Lower Mainland Return-It Depots

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

TransLink ordered to temporarily stop randomly drug testing SkyTrain attendant

Employee was made to undergo randomized urine screening tests for one year after he came up positive for cannabis

Is ICBC adding staff and increasing salaries? No, David Eby says

Accounting, bonus changes misread, staff and salaries cut overall

‘Steeped in rape culture’: Sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

‘I can’t imagine being a fresh survivor and having to deal with them’

British man handed three-year jail sentence for sexual assault of Penticton teen

The man will be deported back to England following the completion of his sentence

B.C. park reserve seeks ‘Poop Fairies’ for wolf conservation project

“It’s a pretty cool way to get involved in conservation in your area.”

Family of police shooting victim calls for coroner’s inquest

Man killed by Ridge Meadows RCMP during mental health call

Most Read