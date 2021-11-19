More copies of popular Round Up Café book printed, signing event at Surrey diner Dec. 3

‘I know there is a demand for them as we ran out before everybody got a copy,’ project co-ordinator says

Round Up Café owner/operator Goldie Springenatic signs copies of “Stories From the Round Up Café,” a book project of Flamingo Square Arts Society. (Submitted photo)

To meet demand, Surrey’s Flamingo Square Arts Society has printed 300 additional copies of their book, “Stories From the Round Up Café,” which chronicles the history of the landmark Whalley diner.

The first run of the photo-filled book sold out within days of publishing in 2020.

“It resonated with the community as a tribute to the Springenatic legacy in Whalley,” project co-ordinator Shara Nixon told the Now-Leader. “I know there is a demand for them as we ran out before everybody got a copy.”

Back in March 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, a book-launch event filled the diner, which was operated by the Springenatic family from 1959 until earlier this year.

In August, the restaurant was reborn as a training kitchen for culinary-arts students with UNITI, which works with people with developmental disabilities, in partnership with the Springenatics.

“You can stop in on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for a coffee and a muffin and check out the exciting work they are doing there,” Nixon noted.

Copies of the “Stories From the Round Up Café” ($20) are available there, 10449 King George Blvd., and also at Whalley Legion, Sprite Computers, Newton Culture Centre and the Museum of Surrey/Archives. For online orders, check facebook.com/whalleybc.

“If you would like a signed copy, on Friday, Dec. 3 there will be another ‘Stories of the Round Up Café’ event at the café,” Nixon added. “Goldie Springenatic will be there to sign books and reminisce about the glory days of the Round Up Café. Come join in the fun from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Have a cup of coffee and a piece of pie, pick up your copy of the book just in time for Christmas.”

The book project involved the Flamingo Square Arts Society team of Nixon, Val Watson, Lucie Matich, Jude Campbell and Pamela DeJong.



