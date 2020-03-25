Tandoori Flame Restaurant in North Delta donated dinner for the busy staff at Delta Hospital on Tuesday, March 25 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation/Facebook photo)

Money, meals and masks: Donations help Delta Hospital deal with COVID-19 pandemic

Hospital foundation has set up a COVID-19 response fund and is co-ordinating in-kind donations

Looking to show your appreciation for the staff at Delta Hospital and help them fight the COVID-19 pandemic?

The Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation has now set up the Delta Hospital COVID-19 Response Fund to help support staff on the front line of the hospital’s COVID-19 response.

“At Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation, we are grateful for your support of critical needs at Delta Hospital. These next few weeks are when our staff at Delta Hospital need you the most. They are working around the clock to keep our community healthy and safe,” the foundation says.

“Now is the time to come together and show everyone how amazing Delta is.”

Donations to the Delta Hospital COVID-19 Response Fund can be made at gifttool.com/donations/Donate?ID=2261&AID=5715, by calling 604-940-9695 or mailing a cheque to Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation, 5800 Mountain View Blvd., Delta B.C., V4K 3V6.

The foundation is also coordinating all in-kind donation offers, including meals for hospital staff, face masks and other medical-related supplies. In order to limit the number of non-essential people on site and adhere to social distancing efforts, the foundation asks that no one bring items directly to the hospital, and instead call ‪604-940-9695 or email info@dhfoundation.ca.

To date, several Delta eateries have donated freshly-prepared meals for hungry Delta Hospital staff.

”Thank you so much to everyone who has stepped up and brought meals to our hardworking Delta Hospital staff. We are always amazed by how generous and kind our community is in times of need,” the foundation said in a Facebook post.

“We truly appreciate all of the love our Delta Hospital staff are getting.”

