Ed Bolli of Langley leads a Tai Chi demonstration. A Tai Chi celebration is to get underway at 9:15 a.m. April 27 at Peace Arch Park. (File photo)

‘Mindful movement’ planned at Peace Arch Park

April 27 event to mark World Tai Chi Day

Peace Arch Park is to be a place of mindful movement this weekend, as part of World Tai Chi Day.

According to a news release, Tai Chi enthusiasts from both sides of the border will gather at the South Surrey park Saturday (April 27) morning “to use Tai Chi to create and build friendship amongst all people, regardless of age, race, creed, ethnicity, gender, or sexual preference.”

Similar events are held in all time zones around the world, the release notes, “so that, for every hour of the day, the earth is encircled by positive energy.”

Tai Chi is a form of martial arts involving slow, controlled movements and matching breathing techniques. Together they “help internal energy to flow more smoothly throughout the body,” the release states.

Saturday’s event is to get underway at 9:15 a.m. in the park hall. Anyone interested is invited to join in Tai Chi for Arthritis, Yang Style Tai Chi and Ba duan Jin Qigong.

Co-organizer Annie Wright, a Blaine High School senior, said the aim is “to promote awareness of Asian culture and to show the significance of a healthy mental and physical state.”

Previous story
‘Walk For Drugs and Gangs Free Surrey’ to travel from city hall to Holland Park
Next story
Police food drive to help feed North Delta kids

Just Posted

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at North Delta’s Seaquam Secondary

Emergency procedures were enacted at Seaquam and a nearby elementary after reports of a shot in the area

Cloverdale student group ‘Hold High the Torch’ to host veterans appreciation lunch in May

Hold High the Torch will host veterans, dignitaries, students at Salish Secondary luncheon May 11

Surrey RCMP arrest 30 people in retail theft investigation

‘One-day blitz’ targeted suspected shoplifters in Surrey Central area: police

Clovies honour best of Cloverdale businesses, citizens

Clovies business awards recognized exemplary businesses, not-for-profits, individuals

VIDEO: ‘Extensive’ damage to Surrey home after fire

One person in the home at time of fire, but no injuries reported: battalion chief

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

‘Zero-tolerance’ approach to drug use not working with B.C. teens: study

UBC researchers interviews more than 80 teenagers about zero-tolerance and harm reduction

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow across eastern B.C.

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money

Chilliwack financial advisor still banging the drum over unclaimed $1,200 RESP grant cash

B.C. inventor creates rooftop sprinklers to protect from wildfires

The Water Winger can be placed at the peak of a roof without climbing a ladder

Signs of doomed marriages, according to wedding photographers

How does your wedding hold up?

Most Read