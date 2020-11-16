Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation has received a remarkable $1-million gift from Gordie and Wendy Christoff, one of the largest donations in the foundation’s 32-year history. The money is designated to support the future of seniors care at Delta Hospital. (Submitted photo)

Million-dollar donation to benefit seniors care at Delta Hospital

Gordie and Wendy Christoff’s donation one of the largest in the hospital foundation’s 32-year history

Senior care at Delta Hospital is getting a funding boost thanks to a million-dollar gift from a local family.

Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation announced this week the $1-million donation from Gordie and Wendy Christoff, one of the largest in the organization’s 32-year history. The funds are designated to “support the future of seniors care at Delta Hospital,” according a press release.

“As Delta residents, we feel very passionate about giving back to our community that we care so deeply about,” the Christoffs said in a press release.

“The seniors in Delta have helped create the wonderful community that we have the privilege of living in today. As such, it is essential to ensure they have access to the very best health care possible — services that provide them with the support and dignity they deserve at this stage of their lives.”

DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said the foundation is extremely grateful to the Christoffs for their generous gift.

“This transformative donation will significantly help us plan for the future of exemplary seniors care in our community,” Hoglund said in a press release. “Our goal is to provide Delta’s seniors with the opportunity to stay in the community they love, surrounded by friends, family and exceptional health-care services.”

When Delta’s Social Profile was completed in 2017, seniors made up 15 to 20 per cent of Delta’s population — higher than the average for both Metro Vancouver and the province as a whole. By 2024, it’s projected that figure will increase to 41 per cent.

In response to the “increasingly evident” need for additional and more readily available health-care services in Delta, the foundation says it is “prioritizing the future of seniors care by supporting needs that will enable the very best care, equipment and resources for this important patient population.”


