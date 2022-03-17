Meet Surrey’s 2022 ‘Top 25 Under 25’ award winners, celebrated for ‘incredible initiatives’

Award winners at the 2017 edition of “Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25” gathering. The 2022 event will be held Wednesday, April 20 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. (file photo)

Surrey’s “Top 25 Under 25” award winners have been announced ahead of an April event where they will be honoured.

The awards celebrate “the incredible initiatives of Surrey’s youth 25 years old or younger.”

An evening awards gala is planned by Surrey Board of Trade for Wednesday, April 20 in a ballroom at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel.

The guest speaker will be Wynn Moody, CEO of Ride Cycle Club and former director of retail operations for Canucks Sports & Entertainment, along with a “vignette speaker,” Lieutenant-Commander Kayla Bouchard of Canadian Armed Forces.

Event organizers say the 25 winners were chosen based upon their business or community achievements, leadership ability, community involvement, professional achievements and the uniqueness of their business or community projects.

For “Top 25 Under 25” event details, visit businessinsurrey.com.

The 2022 award winners are:

Mohamed Sheikh Abdir, Pioneer Your Dreams Agency, 25

Arnav Dada, SPARK Foundation, 22

Owen Davenport, Young Entrepreneurs of Canada Association, 23

Emandeep Dhanoya, Voices of Today Foundation and Youth Transforming Society, 20

Manpreet Dhesi, GenConnect , 16

Karmin Dhindsa, Joe Local Business Connect, 20

Vanessa Fajemisin, Solid State Community Industries, 24

Omer Faraz, Globalizers Philanthropy Club, 17

Arsh Gill, SFU Axis Consulting, 22

Daniel Istifanus, CoinPlay, 24

Jshandeep Jassal, Solid State Community Industries, 23

Manraj Johal, KidsPlay Youth Foundation, 23

Sanjana Karthik, Your Words Matter to Us, 18

Sahil Khaleque, Pioneer Your Dreams Agency, 21

Jesika Kula, Seedling Art Co., 24

Gurik Mangat, FyreWatch Artificial Intelligence, 18

Natasha Mhuriro, Black in BC Community Support Fund for Covid-19, 25

Maheep Nagra, KidsPlay Youth Foundation, 23

Wajeeha Rahman, Kwantlen Polytechnic University Case Analysis Network, 22

Samer Rihani, Little Things Matter – International Society for Children’s Health and the Environment, 24

Avneet Sandhu, She Connects Foundation, 25

Karambir Singh Dhaunsi, Youth Transforming Society, 20

Gurbaz Singh Grewal, Red FM, 20

Soheyla Sodhi, Big and Little Sisters Mentorship Organization, 16

Sabrina Ye, One World Learning, 17

The Honorary Health & Safety in the Workplace Award goes to Omer Faraz.



