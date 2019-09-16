Market Days return Sept. 21

Street festival will once again take over downtown Cloverdale

Cloverdale Market Days are back!

Market Days will once again take over downtown Cloverdale Sept. 21. The Street Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with more than 100 vendors lining 176 Street between 56A Ave. and 58 Ave.

Paige Hardy, one of the event organizers, urged everyone to make it down Sept. 21 as this is the last event for the year.

“I’d love to thank the community for supporting us,” she said. “Our success is reflected in the success of the community.”

Hardy said Market Days have steadily grown with more and more people attending each one.

“We’re really excited about this upcoming Market Days,” she said. “And we’re really excited to have Richard Tichelman back. He started with us when he was 14, back when we started Market Days. Now, five years later—and after much success—he’s returning.”

Hardy said Tichelman cut his teeth in Cloverdale and has fond memories of his time singing for Market Days patrons.

“We also have a singer named Lola, who people are very fond of, and Rowan will be performing too. Rowan is the sweetest little thing. She has an amazing voice.

“It’s great that we have such an amazing platform in Cloverdale to offer new artists, young artists, up-and-coming artists.”

Market-goers can check out the artisanal goods for sale and buy fresh produce. The market will feature food trucks such as McCafe Coffee, O’Canadawg, Cruisin Tabazi, Mario’s Ice Cream, Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz, Extreme Mac and Cheese, and Martha’s Kettle Corn.

There will also be three areas with live music and entertainment: 176th/57th, Hawthorne Square, and 176th/56A. Entertainers will include; Ranj Singh, Richard Tichelman, the Flanagans, Lola, Rowan, Mary & Stuart, and Dennis Peterson & Art Pouchet. Dance troupes Diamond Country Dancers and Delta Sundancers will also be performing at various locations downtown.

“A lot of people are enjoying our markets and they’re spreading the word,” said Cynthia Dunsmore, also an event organizer. “People are reaching out, wanting to know when the next one will take place.”

After Sept. 21. Market Days will return to Cloverdale at the end of May, 2020.

For more information on the upcoming market, visit cloverdae-ae.ca.

– with files from Sam Anderson.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Celebration of life set for Ray Gemmill

Just Posted

Market Days return Sept. 21

Street festival will once again take over downtown Cloverdale

Celebration of life set for Ray Gemmill

Veteran horseman passed away July 31

Guilty plea in Lower Mainland break-and-enter spree

Gordon Vincent Gladstone, 42, was charged with 12 counts relating to a dozen incidents in late 2018

Sikh millworker lodges human rights complaint against Interfor, again

Mander Sohal, fired from Delta’s Acorn Mill, alleges discrimination based on religion and disability

Developer offers free Tesla 3 with purchase of South Surrey townhome

Century Group’s offer for Viridian development runs through Oct. 31

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

Vancouver police officer hit with bear spray mid-arrest

Officer had been trying to arrest a woman wanted province-wide

B.C. ends ‘birth alerts’ in child welfare cases

‘Social service workers will no longer share information about expectant parents without consent’

U.S. student, killed in Bamfield bus crash, remembered as ‘kind, intelligent, talented’

John Geerdes, 18, was one of two UVic students killed in the crash on Friday night

B.C. communities urged to improve access for disabled people

One in four B.C. residents has disability, most want to work

UVic students killed in Bamfield bus crash were from Winnipeg, Iowa City

Authorities said the two victims were a man and a woman, both aged 18

Safety concerns resurface after fatal bus crash on Vancouver Island

Huu-ay-aht First Nations wants a safe route between Bamfield and Port Alberni

National weather forecasters predict average fall, cold winter

The Weather Network says precipitation will about average in most parts of Canada

Two dead, two in critical condition in highway crash near Campbell River

Highway 19 reopened Sunday night after it was closed in both directions

Most Read