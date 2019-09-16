Market Days return Sept. 21

Street festival will once again take over downtown Cloverdale

Cloverdale Market Days are back!

Market Days will once again take over downtown Cloverdale Sept. 21. The Street Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with more than 100 vendors lining 176 Street between 56A Ave. and 58 Ave.

Paige Hardy, one of the event organizers, urged everyone to make it down Sept. 21 as this is the last event for the year.

“I’d love to thank the community for supporting us,” she said. “Our success is reflected in the success of the community.”

Hardy said Market Days have steadily grown with more and more people attending each one.

“We’re really excited about this upcoming Market Days,” she said. “And we’re really excited to have Richard Tichelman back. He started with us when he was 14, back when we started Market Days. Now, five years later—and after much success—he’s returning.”

Hardy said Tichelman cut his teeth in Cloverdale and has fond memories of his time singing for Market Days patrons.

“We also have a singer named Lola, who people are very fond of, and Rowan will be performing too. Rowan is the sweetest little thing. She has an amazing voice.

“It’s great that we have such an amazing platform in Cloverdale to offer new artists, young artists, up-and-coming artists.”

Market-goers can check out the artisanal goods for sale and buy fresh produce. The market will feature food trucks such as McCafe Coffee, O’Canadawg, Cruisin Tabazi, Mario’s Ice Cream, Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz, Extreme Mac and Cheese, and Martha’s Kettle Corn.

There will also be three areas with live music and entertainment: 176th/57th, Hawthorne Square, and 176th/56A. Entertainers will include; Ranj Singh, Richard Tichelman, the Flanagans, Lola, Rowan, Mary & Stuart, and Dennis Peterson & Art Pouchet. Dance troupes Diamond Country Dancers and Delta Sundancers will also be performing at various locations downtown.

“A lot of people are enjoying our markets and they’re spreading the word,” said Cynthia Dunsmore, also an event organizer. “People are reaching out, wanting to know when the next one will take place.”

After Sept. 21. Market Days will return to Cloverdale at the end of May, 2020.

For more information on the upcoming market, visit cloverdae-ae.ca.

– with files from Sam Anderson.



