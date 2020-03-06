March is collectible month at Delta Hospice Cottage Charity Shoppe

Each week will feature a different themed grouping of antique, vintage and collectible items

Some of the items that will be available for purchase during Collectible Month at the Hospice Cottage Charity Shoppe in Tsawwassen. (Submitted photos)

Hospice Cottage Charity Shoppe is introducing a new concept this year for their highly anticipated collectible sale: instead of a two-day blitz, the sale will take place over the entire month of March, with special features each week.

A fresh shopping experience will be offered each Monday, with items grouped into interesting and unique displays at the beginning of each week and moved at the end of each week to allow for the following week’s feature.

The store layout will remain as it usually does — with ladies and men’s clothing, crafts, wool, housewares, pictures, etc. — but the exception each week will be coveted displays of unique and highly collectible items.

Offerings this month will include vintage instruments; record players and records; cameras; sports memorabilia; stamps; books; magazines; items with Asian influence; items with First Nations influence; one-of-a-kind handcrafts, linens and pieces of china; crystal and silver sets.

Retro items such as telephones, Hollywood, Olympic, and war memorabilia (to name a few areas of interest) in addition to vintage wooden toys and dolls add a uniqueness to the sale.

“Thanks to the generosity of the community over this past year, we have been inspired to introduce this new concept to our annual collectible sale. We feel that there are shoppers who mark their calendars for this sale and others who just simply love to shop at the Cottage on a daily basis to see what they can find. This new concept appeals to everyone as it offers a chance to shop the regular store with a interesting twist” the Hospice Cottage Charity Shoppe team said in a press release.

“We are trying to take the thrill of the hunt to a different level, and hopefully this month-long event is fun for the community of shoppers who delight in this specialty shopping experience. There will be more of a chance for everyone to participate in the collectible hunt this year, not just those that are willing to line up in the early hours of the two sale days.”

The Hospice Cottage Charity Shoppe commenced Collectible Month on March 2, offering furniture, wood, First Nations items, Asian clocks, figurines, china sets, crystal and silver to start the sale. Subsequent weeks will take on different themes.

The week of March 9 offers shoppers weird and unique collectibles, antique books, magazines, stamps and comic books.

March 16 will see toys, dolls, die cast cars, trains, games, Pokemon, collectible movies and more take centre stage.

On March 23 the highly coveted musical instrument sale will begin. Instruments, sheet music, record players, cameras and tripods and collectible records will be for sale.

And finally, the week of March 30 will feature sports memorabilia, timed to coincide with the Cottage Shoppe’s spring sporting goods sale.

Funds raised through the Hospice Cottage Charity Shoppe support programs and care provided at the Delta Hospice Society’s Harold & Veronica Savage Centre for Supportive Care and Irene Thomas Hospice.

The Hospice Cottage Charity Shoppe is located at 1521 56th St. in Tsawwassen. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.



