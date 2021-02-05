Mandrake the Magician revealed in new exhibition at the Museum of Surrey

Promotional photo for the new Mandrake the Magician exhibit at the Museum of Surrey. The show runs until May 16. (Image via surrey.ca)

A magical show is coming to the Museum of Surrey.

A new community exhibition about Mandrake the Magician is set to open at the museum Feb. 17.

Leon Mandrake was a famous local performance artist known as Mandrake the Magician. His story is being told as part of the museum’s latest Community Treasures exhibit.

Community Treasures exhibitions are shows brought to the museum through public outreach and engagement.

The Canadians: Mandrake (Story continues below video.)

For this show the MoS reached out to Lon Mandrake, Leon Mandrake’s son.

Lon, also a magician, loaned some memorabilia about Leon Mandrake’s life and career for the show. Items include: decks of cards, his magic wand, a crystal ball, posters, comics, figurines, and performance costumes from both Mandrake and Velvet (Leon’s wife and assistant—and Lon’s mom.)

Mandrake the Magician was turned into a famous comic strip by Leon’s friend Lee Falk. Mandrake was also the focus of a 1939, 12-part serial (Mandrake the Magician) and a 1979 made-for-TV movie (Mandrake). Rumours have also swirled for about a decade that a new Mandrake film will be made by Warner Brothers.

The Community Treasures exhibition runs until May 16 at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56A Avenue.

Tickets are free, but everyone must pre-register by contacting the museum at 604.592.6956, or museum@surrey.ca, or by visiting surrey.ca.



