The Lower Mainland Green Team and students from Bayridge Elementary worked together to remove invasive plants at White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park earlier this year. (File photo)

Lower Mainland Green Team looking for volunteers ahead of White Rock clean-up

The team will be removing invasive plants at Ruth Johnson Park

The Lower Mainland Green Team are looking for more volunteers willing to dedicate their time removing invasive plants in a White Rock park.

A group “restoring habitat, connecting with nature and building community” will be at Ruth Johnson Park on Sunday, Nov. 27 removing English Ivy, English Holly and English Laurel invasive plants. They already have over 25 volunteers signed up but are open to welcoming more, reads a release.

“This activity is a wonderful opportunity to meet new people, get exercise outdoors, feel more connected to nature and the community and make a tangible environmental impact! There are many mental and physical health benefits to spending time in nature including reduced stress and anxiety, improved mood and memory, and fresh air! Not to mention the empowering feeling of making a difference in the community.”

Any one is able to volunteer with the Lower Mainland Green Team, regardless of age, experience or ability.

All volunteers will be provided with instruction on removing the invasive plants and given all the necessary tools to complete the job.

The Green Team has thus far worked with over 700 members of the community through their work and done over 25 initiatives to better the health of the environment.

The activity will run from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., with registration available at www.meetup.com

