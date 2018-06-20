(Submitted) Mr. Rutley’s final concert will take place June 22 at the Bell Centre.

Longtime Lord Tweedsmuir music teacher to give final concert before retirement

Community invited to watch special goodbye concert

After 35 years in music education, Ron Rutley is retiring.

Rutley has been the director of music at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School for 18 years. He is well-known in the Cloverdale community as an educator that goes above and beyond the call of duty with annual fundraising efforts for band trips, such as Lord Tweedsmuir’s annual tree-chip in January.

Under Rutley’s direction, Lord Tweedsmuir music students have travelled the world, from San Jose to Honolulu.

On Friday, June 22, Rutley and his students will put on a final concert at the Bell Performing Arts Centre (6250 144 Street). The music kicks off at 7 p.m. and admission is by donation.

Concert and jazz bands with students from grades 8 to 12 will perform, as will music student alumni, and Rutley himself.

Concert-goers are invited to join Rutley and his students for coffee and cake after the concert, to celebrate his retirement.


