Long-time Ladner families fund critical equipment at Delta Hospital

Harris and Burr families donate $153,000 to Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation

A large donation from two long-time Delta families will fund a brand-new service at Delta Hospital.

Last week, David Harris donated $153,000 to Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation (DHCHF) on behalf of the Harris and Burr families.

“My family has deep roots in Delta,” Harris said in a press release. “My great grandfather, J.B. Burr, arrived with Thomas and William Ladner in 1860 and received the Crown grant for his farm in 1861. That same farmland is still in the family.

“J.B. was a farmer, but he was also the first Justice of the Peace in Delta.” Harris said. “Much of my family still lives in Delta and have used Delta Hospital and related facilities. My mother spent her last years in Mountain View Manor, where she received excellent care.”

The Harris and Burr families’ donation will fund critical equipment on Delta Hospital’s priority list, including a TIMS imaging system for the hospital’s rehab services, which, according to a DHCHF press release, will allow the hospital’s speech language pathologists to offer the barium swallow test.

The new-to-Delta Hospital service will allow doctors to rapidly diagnoses problems in the pharynx, benefiting patients with Parkinson’s disease, dysphasia, aphasis, pneumonia, and any kind of cancer or stroke. The foundation says that, given Delta’s aging population, this new service is critical to have on-site as patients must currently travel to other hospitals for this important test.

“We are honored to receive this very generous gift from David Harris and family,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release. “Ensuring the best possible health-care services are available at Delta Hospital as our community grows is our top priority. We are incredibly grateful to have received the Harris family’s support towards Delta Hospitals critical equipment needs. This support will benefit Delta’s patient population now and in the future.”

Delta

Most Read