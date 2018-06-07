The Surrey-based International Longshore and Warehouse Union 502 raised $51,502 for BC Children’s Hospital during the Miracle Weekend telethon this past weekend. (Photo submitted).

Local union raises $51,502 for BC Children’s Hospital

Money was donated during the Miracle Weekend telethon this past weekend

The Surrey-based International Longshore and Warehouse Union 502 raised $51,502 for BC Children’s Hospital during the Miracle Weekend telethon this past weekend.

Local 502 has donated $294,000 to the hospital over the past eight years. This year’s telethon, in its 31st year, raised a record $21,005,878 in donations.

“Our membership is so honoured to be involved with this great cause that they go out of their way to ensure its success every year,” said union member Bal Sanghera. “We are proud and humbled in knowing that together we can all make a difference and help those in need.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
