Local artists’ works coming to Delta streets

The winners of Delta’s 2019 community banner contest were announced at council on Monday, Feb. 24

2019 Delta Community Banner Contest winners (from left) “Delta: Where the Land Meets the Sea” by Dorothy Hobbs (Delta Heritage category), “Home” by Kathy Lane (Discover Delta category), “Fishing” by Earl Melgar (Child and Youth category) and “The Nature of Delta” by Ella Berkey (honourable mention). (City of Delta photos)

Four local artists will see their work adorn lampposts throughout the city as winners of City of Delta’s annual community banner contest.

The winners were chosen by members of the local arts community and the city’s Heritage Advisory Commission from a total of 22 entries across four categories: Delta Heritage, Discover Delta, Child and Youth, and Honourable Mention, a new category added this year to showcase the talents of Delta’s younger artists.

The 2019 winners were announced by Mayor George Harvie at council on Monday, Feb. 24 and presented with certificates and prizes honouring their achievement. Winners in the Delta Heritage, Discover Delta, and Child and Youth categories were also awarded a $350 honorarium.

Dorothy Hobbs won the Delta Heritage category for her work titled “Delta: Where Land Meets the Sea.” The work is described as a map of where Delta joins into the Salish Sea, with the the “three main types of sea vessels that impact our economy: ferries, container ships, and fishing boats.” The banner has a tri-colour water theme representing North Delta, Ladner, and Tsawwassen, as well as a snowbird to represent tourism on Westham Island.

Kathy Lane’s submission “Home” won in the Discover Delta category. The banner is divided roughly into thirds, with each representing one of Delta’s three communities: Ladner (the land), Tsawwassen (the sea) and North Delta (sunny skies). Scattered throughout the design are other images synonymous with Delta: the Fraser River, a heron, fish, corn, blueberries and strawberries, with the Alex Fraser Bridge included “as an invitation to cross the Fraser River and discover Delta.”

Earl Melgar won the Child and Youth category with his submission “Fishing.” The banner is described as “a simplistic view of the fishing docks of Delta and a blue heron,” with the image of a bald eagle clutching a salmon as it soars over a trawler.

And finally, Ella Berkey’s “The Nature of Delta” was selected as this year’s Honourable Mention. “There are so many herons in Delta and I can go close to them when they stand still,” Berkey wrote in her submission. “Delta has so much nature, including trees which gives us air and there are also beautiful flowers.”

The winning banners are on display now throughout North Delta, Ladner and Tsawwassen.

