Last chance to nominate for Community Leader Awards in Surrey

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized for selfless contributions to make Surrey a better place to live and play?

Organizers of the 2020 Community Leader Awards seek nominations in nine categories, including Coach, Teacher, Emergency Services, Youth Volunteer, Volunteer, Environment, Community Builder, Above and Beyond, and Leader of the Year.

Hurry, the deadline for nominations is Wednesday, Oct. 7, and the awards event will be held online Nov. 23.

CLICK HERE for nomination details and the online form.

The annual awards recognize Surrey’s “unsung heroes,” those who do not seek recognition but continue to give back to the community.

Last fall, 10 outstanding representatives of Surrey’s community took home trophies during the Surrey Now-Leader’s 17th Annual Community Leader Awards ceremony, held at the Eaglequest Golf banquet hall in Surrey.



AwardsCommunity LeadershipSurrey