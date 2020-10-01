Award winners at the 2019 Community Leader Awards. (File photo)

Last chance to nominate for Community Leader Awards in Surrey

Annual awards event will be held online Nov. 23

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized for selfless contributions to make Surrey a better place to live and play?

Organizers of the 2020 Community Leader Awards seek nominations in nine categories, including Coach, Teacher, Emergency Services, Youth Volunteer, Volunteer, Environment, Community Builder, Above and Beyond, and Leader of the Year.

Hurry, the deadline for nominations is Wednesday, Oct. 7, and the awards event will be held online Nov. 23.

CLICK HERE for nomination details and the online form.

The annual awards recognize Surrey’s “unsung heroes,” those who do not seek recognition but continue to give back to the community.

PHOTOS/STORY from 2019: Surrey Community Leader award winners revealed.

Last fall, 10 outstanding representatives of Surrey’s community took home trophies during the Surrey Now-Leader’s 17th Annual Community Leader Awards ceremony, held at the Eaglequest Golf banquet hall in Surrey.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

AwardsCommunity LeadershipSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Deltassist Christmas programs modified due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Four – so far – in running for South Surrey, White Rock MLAs’ seats

Nominations close at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

Last chance to nominate for Community Leader Awards in Surrey

Annual awards event will be held online Nov. 23

Surrey FC’s arrival in BC Premier League brings high-performance soccer to Newton

The 12-member BCSPL also includes Surrey United, based at Cloverdale Athletic Park

Surrey’s ‘House of Horrors’ on hold, but Scream Train will roll in October

People react to Potter’s Facebook post with mixed emotions

White Rock RCMP looking for 33-year-old wanted on assault, breach warrants

Public help sought in locating Adam Plante

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Lessons from a pandemic: How to design a nursing home that’s safe and love-filled

A look at how one care home is battling the pandemic with the social needs of the elderly in their care

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Winter tires, chains now mandatory along most B.C. highways

Drivers without the proper winter tires – which must also be in good condition – can be fined $109

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Staff shortages plague Mission Institution following recovery from COVID-19 outbreak

Guards at 60% of workforce; inmates suffer daily with lockdown, mental health issues

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases

“There’s still so much we don’t know and we’re learning everyday about this particular virus.”

FINLAYSON: COVID-related job losses concentrated in urban areas… especially Metro Vancouver

The biggest job losses, in absolute terms, have been in Metro Vancouver

Most Read