Bob Jadis, along with a team of painters and an etch artist, are selling firefly lanterns with 100 per cent of the funds allocated to the Sources South Surrey White Rock Food Bank. (Contributed photo)

Bob Jadis, along with a team of painters and an etch artist, are selling firefly lanterns with 100 per cent of the funds allocated to the Sources South Surrey White Rock Food Bank. (Contributed photo)

Lanterns flying off the shelves as White Rock fundraiser gains momentum

Decorated bottles are on sale for $50, with all of the money donated to the food bank

What started as a modest effort to raise some extra cash for Sources South Surrey White Rock Food Bank has grown into a full-blown operation, enlisting a team of five painters to design “firefly lanterns.”

Last month, the food bank contacted Peace Arch News to promote artist Bob Jadis and his effort of painting recycled wine bottles. Jadis, with input from his neighbour Rock Lamont, found that if they put a string of lights inside each bottle with an artificial cork, it gives an appearance of a lantern illuminated by fireflies.

Jadis and his wife Trude started selling the painted bottles for $50 each, with 100 per cent of the funds allocated to the food bank.

After PAN featured an article about the effort, Jadis said his phone “didn’t stop ringing off the wall.”

“Trude said to me, ‘You know what, you need some help, desperately.’ She said ‘I will take care of all the administrative aspects for you,’” Jadis said.

Trude, who also began painting bottles, started asking residents in their building to pitch in and soon they had enlisted the help of three additional artists.

This week, Jadis plans to drop off another $1,000 to the food bank, bringing his total contribution so far up to $5,000.

“About two weeks ago we had a meeting…” Jadis said. “Everybody’s happy. Everybody’s absolutely thrilled in the building because now they have something to do all day long. Some of the stuff that they’re doing is extremely detailed. The bottles are just beautiful.”

RELATED: White Rock man selling ‘firefly lanterns’ to feed the hungry

One of the artists who offered to help specializes in etching, Jadis added.

“You have to see her work to believe it. She has done hummingbirds, a fly fisherman with a salmon in the air… It took her all day long,” he said.

The etched bottles are selling for $100, Jadis said, because they’re labour-intensive.

“We no sooner put them down in our lobby and bang, away it went. They are heirlooms, they are beautiful. Absolutely gorgeous.”

Jadis said his neighbour, Lamont, had little experience painting, however, he offered to lend a hand.

“All of a sudden he started painting butterflies and they just flew off the table,” Jadis added.

In another recent development, Jadis struck an agreement with the managers at Pelican Rouge Café in White Rock. The café set up a display of the bottles, and agreed to collect donations from customers who wished to purchase one.

“The display is just stunning,” Jadis said.

The artwork is done on 750 ml and 1.5 litre wine bottles. For whatever reason, Jadis said, men seem to be more interested in purchasing the 1.5 litre wine bottles while woman prefer the 750ml. The etching artist, he added, prefers to work with the bigger bottles.

For that reason, Jadis said, they “desperately need” 1.5 litre wine bottle donations.

People interested in purchasing a firefly lantern, or who can donate 1.5 litre wine bottles, are asked to contact Trude at trudejadis@shaw.ca or by calling 778-292-1077. Alternatively, people can visit the Pelican Rouge Cafe located at 15142 North Bluff Rd.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtFood Bankfundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
South Surrey teens raising funds to help girls in Ghana

Just Posted

Photo: Surrey RCMP
Surrey RCMP arrests two boys, age 16, during dial-a-dope investigation in Whalley

Sergeant Elenore Sturko said one boy is ‘alleged to have been in possession of a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest’

A barrel racer is seen at the Cloverdale Rodeo. (Photo courtesy Cloverdale Rodeo)
Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair postponed until later in 2021

Rodeo president say both public safety related to the pandemic and the removal of border restrictions will determine new date

Bob Jadis, along with a team of painters and an etch artist, are selling firefly lanterns with 100 per cent of the funds allocated to the Sources South Surrey White Rock Food Bank. (Contributed photo)
Lanterns flying off the shelves as White Rock fundraiser gains momentum

Decorated bottles are on sale for $50, with all of the money donated to the food bank

A proposed multi-family, multi-building development in east White Rock was the subject of a public hearing Monday evening. (City of White Rock image)
Pros and cons of White Rock housing development debated at virtual public hearing

Affordable housing need, traffic concerns among reasons cited for and against Beachway project

The new Phoenix Flame BBQ truck serves as a “Mobile Community Kitchen” in the Surrey area. (Photo: phoenixsociety.com)
New ‘Phoenix Flame BBQ’ truck now mobile with food for Surrey’s ‘hard-to-reach populations’

Also launched: Another Surrey Honda Raffle to help the Surrey-based agency and others

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

A recently finished $4.3-million taxiway extension at the Victoria International Airport (not pictured) is unusable because of a blind spot. (Black Press Media file photo)
Blind spot leaves Victoria airport’s new $4.3-million taxiway extension unusable

Solution has been put on hold by COVID-19 pandemic, says airport authority

The City of Vancouver estimates there are 3,500 Canada geese in the city right now, and that number is growing. (Bruce Hogarth)
Help tame Vancouver’s Canada goose population by reporting nests: park officials

The city is asking residents to be on the lookout so staff can remove nests or addle eggs

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson (Office of the Chief Justice)
Judge questions whether B.C.’s top doctor appreciated right to religious freedom

Lawyer for province says Dr. Henry has outlined the reasons for her orders publicly

A sample of guns seized at the Pacific Highway border crossing from the U.S. into B.C. in 2014. Guns smuggled from the U.S. are used in criminal activity, often associated with drug gangs. (Canada Border Service Agency)
B.C. moves to seize vehicles transporting illegal firearms

Bill bans sale of imitation or BB guns to young people

BC Housing minister David Eby is concerned that Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter will result in a “tent city” similar to this one in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / Black Press file)
‘Disappointed and baffled’ B.C. housing minister warns of tent city in Penticton

Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter could create tent city, says David Eby

A recently published study out of UBC has found a link between life satisfaction levels and overall health. (Pixabay)
Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study

UBC psychologists have found those more satisfied with their life have a 26% reduced risk of dying

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
Federal panel recommends 4-month gap between COVID vaccine doses due to limited supply

The recommendation applies to all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in Canada

Most Read