Initiative launched to curb dwindling Ocean Park association memberships

Market totes now included as part of membership

The Ocean Park Community Association launched an initiative to curb the trend of dwindling memberships.

The association reached out to Peace Arch News this month to announce that new members of the association will receive a complimentary community-pride market tote.

“Memberships dwindle lower each year,” association president Jane Hayes said in a news release. “The irony is our board is busier than ever putting on free seasonal community events.”

Seasonal events mentioned in the release include OPCA’s The Winter Wonderland at the Ocean Park Hall; working with the City of Surrey on initiatives such as the putting new lights on the village street poles; and launching a heritage podcast with local historian Ed Fader and friends Don Welch and Pete Allanson.

“Those are mere highlights of the many activities and initiatives we work on each year,” Hayes said.

The annual membership fee of $25 supports Ocean Park programs and helps maintain the heritage of Ocean Park Hall, which is still owned by the community association.

To learn more about the association, including how to become a member, visit oceanparkvillage.com

