Info night aims to help Delta parents keep kids safe on social media

Delta parents will get a chance to learn how they can become digital role models for their kids at an upcoming information session at Seaquam Secondary.

The social media education session, taking place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 26, will help parents navigate the increasingly complicated world of social media and understand how it can pertain to students’ overall well-being.

This, Delta School District director of learning services Joanna Angelidis said, is a key issue for Delta educators.

“We work with students a lot on online safety and healthy use of digital media. We do professional development with staff, [and] students are engaged in learning related to those topics. So this is an opportunity to bring that information to parents,” she said.

“We’re hoping that this [event] provides parents with an opportunity to get information that’s relevant, to participate and engage in informative information sessions … and really, they could be part of an ongoing community dialogue about responsible and healthy use of digital media.”

The information session will feature a presentation by Safer Schools Together representative Nick Chernoff, who has worked as an outreach worker for at-risk youth and a safe school liaison. During the session, he’ll be talking about some of the technologies that youth are using, as well as cyber-bullying, cyber-exclusion and potential impacts to student health.

“As a parent, he’s going to be talking about this,” Angelidis said. “Our responsibility as adults, parents, educators [is] to lead the important work of being digital role models, so that children and youth develop strong digital citizenship.”

So far, Angelidis has seen a lot of interest from the community on the topic, and doesn’t expect it to go away.

“I think it’s a timely topic,” she said. “I think as parents and educators, we’re recognizing that responsible, healthy digital media use is a core component of child and youth health and wellness. We know that it’s a thing we want to be able to play a key role in assisting children and youth in navigating.”

“I’m not thinking this is a one-off opportunity,” she continued. “I think this is important to all of us, as parents and educators.

“I bet you it’s important to youth and children too. In fact, I know it is.”

The evening is organized by the Ministry of Education and Safer Schools Together, a North America-wide organization that aims to manage and mitigate risks to students. It will take place at Seaquam Secondary’s theatre (11584 Lyon Rd.), and will feature a 90-minute presentation along with a 30-minute question and answer period.

Parents are asked to RSVP to Marilou Biron via email (mbiron@deltasd.bc.ca) by Monday, April 23. However, those who miss the date will still be able RSVP, as Angelidis expects many people will want to attend.


