‘Ignite A Dream’ receives large donation ahead of Cloverdale fundraiser

Members of the Surrey Firefighters’ Charitable Society stand with Jen (Grelish) Temple of the Gary and Gail Grelish Foundation and Steve Lewarne from Kwantlen Polytechnic University after the foundation donated $30,000 to “Ignite A Dream,” the charitable society’s fundraising initiative. (Photo submitted)

Ignite A Dream received a large donation ahead of its “cocktail social” set for Sept. 24 at Cloverdale’s KPU.

Hosted by the Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society (SFFCS), Ignite A Dream raises money for Surrey students that are in need of financial assistance and have overcome significant barriers in their lives to pursue a post-secondary education. Funds raised at the cocktail social will go to support Surrey students planning to attend KPU.

Now SFFCS has received $30,000 from the Gary and Gail Grelish Foundation. The foundation is a Surrey-based charity “committed to the betterment of people’s lives.”

“The firefighters have had a significant impact on our lives. If we can help young people reach for their dreams, that is a win-win,” said Jen (Grelish) Temple, spokesperson and treasurer for the Gary and Gail Grelish Foundation. “It takes a village to raise a child and we are thrilled to be able to help be a part of this village.”

The foundation’s donation is on top of $15,000 already pledged by Scotiabank.

Other event sponsors are Save-On-Foods, Global BC, Surrey Now-Leader and South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce.

“The Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society is beyond grateful for the funds being donated by Scotiabank, which the Gary and Gail Grelish Foundation has now matched and doubled,” said Dylan Van Rooyen, vice-president of the Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society. “These funds will undoubtedly leave a legacy and allow the Ignite a Dream event to support more students than ever.”

The Sept. 24 fundraiser will feature wine and craft beer tastings, food, live music, and a silent auction.

Tickets to the event are still available. Visit surreyfirefighters.com/ignite for more ticket info.

To be eligible for an Ignite a Dream award, students must be graduating from Surrey School District, have overcome adversity and have extreme financial need. An application can be found on surreyfirefighters.com.

—with a file from Tom Zillich.



