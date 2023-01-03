Hundreds ring in the new year at Delta Polar Bear Swim

More than 500 people plunged into the frigid waters of Boundary Bay at Centennial Beach on Sunday, Jan. 1 to celebrate the start of 2023 with the return of Delta’s Polar Bear Swim after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. (James Smith photo)

Hundreds of people line up along Centennial Beach to take part in Delta’s 2023 Polar Bear Swim on Sunday, Jan. 1. (James Smith photo)

Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue were on hand Sunday (Jan. 1) to help keep participants in the 2023 Delta Polar Bear Swim safe and sound. (James Smith photo)

(right) 2023 Delta Polar Bear Swim third-place winner Bobby Yagin. (James Smith photo)

(centre) 2023 Delta Polar Bear Swim second-place winner Luke Logan. (James Smith photo)

(centre) 2023 Delta Polar Bear Swim first-place winner Harlan Theaker. (James Smith photo)