Hospital foundation offering scholarships for Delta students

Applications open now for Delta students graduating in 2021; deadline to apply is April 30

Delta Secondary student, Brennan Katsube (left) and Seaquam Secondary student Amit Sharma, Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation’s 2020 scholarship winners. Katsube was awarded the Robert T. Reynolds Memorial Scholarship, while Sharma was awarded the foundation’s namesake scholarship. (Submitted photos)

The Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation is accepting applications for a pair of scholarships supporting Delta students pursuing a post-secondary education.

Each year, the foundation awards two $1,500 scholarships — the Robert T. Reynolds Memorial Scholarship and the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation Scholarship.

The foundation is currently accepting applications for Delta students graduating in 2021. The deadline to apply is April 30, and students can obtain the application from their school or on the foundation’s website (dhchfoundation.ca).

In 2020, DHCHF awarded scholarships to two students with exceptional academic achievements.

Delta Secondary student Brennan Katsube was awarded the Robert T. Reynolds Memorial Scholarship for his excellence in academics and admirable contributions to his school as a first responder. Katsube is very active in his community as a soccer coach and volunteer for the City of Delta’s annual events. He plans to pursue a career in the medical field.

The 2020 Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation Scholarship was awarded to Seaquam Secondary’s Amit Sharma, who dedicated an impressive number of hours to volunteering at BC Children’s Hospital while maintaining an excellent academic GPA. Sharma was a finalist at the BC Provincials VEX Robotics Competition, the largest robotics competition in the world, and plans to become a physician.

“On behalf of the foundation board and staff, I congratulate both Brennan and Amit on receiving these scholarships and wish them much success in the future,” DHCHF executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release. “We are always impressed with the outstanding caliber of students that apply and we look forward to receiving applications from this year’s graduating class.”



