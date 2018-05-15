On a hot Saturday afternoon, people along 135A Street flocked to a tiny serving table to receive generously donated gelato from Calgary’s Fiasco Gelato. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Homeless served donated gelato on Surrey’s 135A Street

Fiasco Gelato donated roughly 550 servings of the frozen treat to Surrey’s homeless

A Calgary based gelato company treated some of Surrey’s homeless on 135A Street last weekend.

In all, more than 500 servings of the frozen dessert were donated on Saturday.

“Fiasco has no clue how much this really means,” said Erin Schulte, who handed out the donated gelato Saturday, along with Now-Leader reporter Amy Reid and her family. “Couldn’t believe they said yes. I can’t wait to show them all the smiles they have created.”

Schulte, who runs a Pop-Up Soup Kitchen along the street, said company donated 350 single-serve containers, as well as four pans of gelato, estimated to have about 50 servings each.

“Not only will we be scooping, but all the shelters will get some as well,” said Schulte.

A plethora of flavours were handed out, including dark chocolate caramel sea salt, raspberry lime, mango pineapple, strawberry rhubarb, creamy coconut and zesty lemon.

#love #giveback Shout out to @jenxrobbins for her power scooping skills 🤣

A post shared by Amy Reid (@amyreid87) on

