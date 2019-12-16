The City of White Rock’s annual Holiday Break Skates are planned throughout the Christmas season, from Dec. 21-Jan. 5 at Centennial Arena. (File photo)

Holiday skates planned for White Rock

Series of themed family-friendly events planned for Christmas season

White Rock’s Centennial Arena is a perfect spot to get into the holiday spirit this month, as the rink gets set to host two weeks’ worth of Holiday Break Skates.

From Dec. 21-Jan. 5, a series of themed family-friendly public skating events will be held at the arena (14600 North Bluff Rd.).

The series kicks off on Day 1 with a ‘Face Paint Skate’ which the City of White Rock describes in a news release as an opportunity to “kick off the winter break with an afternoon of skating and face-painting.”

A second Face Paint Skate is set for Jan. 4.

Other themed days include a Skate with Santa (Dec. 22 and Dec. 24); Create an Ornament Day (Dec. 23); Holiday Crafts (Dec. 27); Clowning Around (Dec. 28), which will feature an appearance by Semiahmoo Peninsula entertainer Korki the Clown; Hockey Night at Centennial (Dec. 29), in which skaters are invited to wear their favourite hockey jersey and be entered into a draw for Surrey Eagles tickets; Dinosaur Scavenger Hunt (Dec. 30); Glow Skate (Dec. 31), which will feature dimmed lights and glow sticks; New Year’s Day skate (Jan. 1); Family caricatures (Jan. 2); Cocoa Skate (Jan. 3), which includes free hot chocolate with admission; and Under the Sea Scavenger Hunt (Jan. 5).

The arena is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Admission to the holiday skates is $3.75 per person (skate and helmet rentals are extra), and a family price is $23, which includes skate and helmet rentals for up to five people.

“What better way to enjoy the holiday than to get active with friends and family,” said White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker, adding that the city’s new Festival of Lights along the waterfront is another good way to celebrate the holiday season.


Most Read