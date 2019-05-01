Peace Arch Hospice Society’s Hike for Hospice takes place Sunday (May 5) at Blackie Spit Park.

Hike for Peace Arch Hospice Society this weekend

Funds to support programs to help people cope with the advanced illness, or loss, of a loved one

Peace Arch Hospice Society’s annual Hike for Hospice takes place this weekend in Crescent Beach.

The hike – the society’s 17th annual – is set for 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday (May 5) at Blackie Spit Park.

“Everyone had a great time at Hike for Hospice last year; we hope you can make it this year!” states a notice on the society’s website.

READ MORE: Taking a hike for hospice

“Bring your family, friends and your dog for a beautiful morning walk in Crescent Beach. Refreshments, prizes, and loads of fun, and all for the great cause of helping those terminally ill or grieving the loss of a loved one. Your support counts!”

The hike is the society’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Proceeds from the hike will benefit programs that are offered free of charge to families by the society, to help people cope with the advanced illness, or loss, of a loved one.

Anyone interested may participate, as a team or individual. Online registration ends at 4 p.m. Friday (May 3).

For more information, visit www.peacearchhospice.org or call 604-531-7484.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Garden event raises $5,000 for Peace Arch Hospice Society
Next story
Police academy offers inside look at Surrey RCMP

Just Posted

Corgi race to feature at Cloverdale Rodeo finals

A dozen Corgis will race at the rodeo finals on Monday, May 20

Suspect in Surrey banquet hall shooting turns himself in

Police put a call out April 30 for help identifying the man

WATCH: New ‘Targets’ video takes aim at gang violence in Surrey

Punjabi-language song launched by MMM Music & Films as part of campaign

Cloverdale Reporter staff honoured at community newspaper awards

Advertising, editorial staff recognized for excellence

Police academy offers inside look at Surrey RCMP

Mounties looking for youth, adults applicants

Pee and Poo: Mascots join Metro Vancouver campaign to keep ‘unflushables’ out of toilets

Campaign reminds residents what not to flush into the region’s sewage system

Premier John Horgan calls for Trudeau to get more fuel to B.C.

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

‘Driving force in Canucks coverage:’ Hockey world remembers Jason Botchford

Botchford, known widely for his coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, died at the age of 48

Man accused of causing fatal car crash on Coquihalla expected to plead guilty

George Holowko is in Vancouver court to plead guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention

B.C. casino regulator calls for better reporting of customer misbehaviour

Survey finds unreported incidents of assault, sexual harassment

Woman turns herself in after wielding a machete in Victoria parking lot dispute: RCMP

Incident near McCallum Road a result of road rage, police believe

Alberta law allows oil cuts to B.C.; Premier Kenney says won’t use right away

The ‘turn off the taps’ bill was passed by Alberta’s former NDP government but never activated

Driver arrested in Burnaby after crashing into parked car

The 46-year-old man faces charges for driving without a licence

Five puppies stolen in B.C. found as thieves try to sell them

Theft from Abbotsford and return of the dogs to owner take place all in one day

Most Read