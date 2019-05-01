Hike for Peace Arch Hospice Society this weekend

Funds to support programs to help people cope with the advanced illness, or loss, of a loved one

Peace Arch Hospice Society’s Hike for Hospice takes place Sunday (May 5) at Blackie Spit Park.

Peace Arch Hospice Society’s annual Hike for Hospice takes place this weekend in Crescent Beach.

The hike – the society’s 17th annual – is set for 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday (May 5) at Blackie Spit Park.

“Everyone had a great time at Hike for Hospice last year; we hope you can make it this year!” states a notice on the society’s website.

“Bring your family, friends and your dog for a beautiful morning walk in Crescent Beach. Refreshments, prizes, and loads of fun, and all for the great cause of helping those terminally ill or grieving the loss of a loved one. Your support counts!”

The hike is the society’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Proceeds from the hike will benefit programs that are offered free of charge to families by the society, to help people cope with the advanced illness, or loss, of a loved one.

Anyone interested may participate, as a team or individual. Online registration ends at 4 p.m. Friday (May 3).

For more information, visit www.peacearchhospice.org or call 604-531-7484.



