Realtors Care group is to participate in the Hike for Hospice event. (Contributed photo)

Hike for Hospice to take place this Sunday

16th annual event returns to Crescent Beach

The 16th annual Hike for Hospice returns to Crescent Beach this Sunday (May 6).

The event raises funds for the Peace Arch Hospice Society, and takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at Blackie Spit Park.

In addition to the hike, there will be prizes, food, face painting and promotional gifts supplied by multiple real estate brokerages.

“Several of our brokerages are coming together to show what a positive impact the real estate profession brings to our community…. We will be walking under the umbrella of REALTORS CARE! We have a tent and all kinds of promotional goodies on the table for the public as handouts,” said Sutton Group’s Edie Takahashi in a news release.

Participants can register as individuals or as a team for the dog-friendly event at https://www.peacearchhospice.org/.

