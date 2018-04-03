Rebecca Smith is the executive director of Surrey Hospice Society. (photo: submitted)

‘High Tea for Hospice’ event for moms at Surrey City Hall atrium

A new Mother’s Day-related event planned by Surrey Hospice Society

Surrey Hospice Society has come up with a way of celebrating both Mother’s Day and National Hospice Palliative Care Week.

The organization is planning a new event called High Tea for Hospice, set to happen on Sunday, May 6 in the atrium at Surrey City Hall.

The gathering will be “an afternoon to celebrate and honour mothers,” according to Rebecca Smith, the society’s executive director.

“Nothing less than an afternoon of pampering for mom,” she noted. “The tables will be set in traditional elegance, with fancy table linens and fine china. Flowers, music and delicious treats will provide an environment of regal refinement and beauty.”

Tickets for event, planned as a fundraiser for the organization, are available through the city’s box office, tickets.surrey.ca. Seats are priced at $38 for adults, and $23 for kids 12 and under.

May 6 is the first day of National Hospice Palliative Care Week in Canada, and Mother’s Day is on May 13 this year.

Proceeds from the May 6 event at city hall will go toward “vital programs that provide hospice and palliative support for all Surrey residents, free of charge,” Smith said.

• RELATED STORY: Loved ones remembered in Surrey dove release, from 2016.

The hospice society, which has served Surrey for 32 years, works to provide emotional, physical and spiritual support for those approaching the end of life, along with their families. The organization’s counsellors offer grief and bereavement programs for children, youth and adults.

“Surrey Hospice is a charity,” Smith stated. “It exists because of support from people like you – people who understand that community must care for each other from cradle to grave. We must understand that everyone will be subject to grief and loss and it is only by coming together that we can be strong and carry on. As in all things, we are stronger together.”

• RELATED STORY: Surrey Hospice event to open dialogue about ‘living and dying well’, from January 2018.

At its office in Newton (#101-13463 78th Ave.), the organization hosts “Hopeful Hearts: Children and Parent Group” meetings on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. Starting on May 16, a weekly “Nature’s Amble” walking group – “a time to be with others who are grieving, sharing experiences and supporting one another, while reaping the benefits of fresh air and exercise” – will get going at Green Timbers Park in Surrey.

Another of the society’s fundraising events, a “Hoedown for Hospice” is planned for Friday, June 1 at Rusty’s pub in Cloverdale.

More details about these events can be found at surreyhospice.com.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Blood donor clinic at Langley church today
Next story
‘Cowboy’ calendar to raise funds for Cloverdale Rodeo youth foundation

Just Posted

Tell TransLink how you feel about a Fraser Highway B-Line

New route will connect Surrey Centre and Langley in 2019

Former Major General recounts service in Indian military

White Rock resident Harwant Krishan says peace is the most important part of armed forces

‘Cowboy’ calendar to raise funds for Cloverdale Rodeo youth foundation

Calendar to feature shots of 2017 cowboys, proceeds to support Fraser Valley youth

Hepner ‘disappointed, but pragmatic’ about decision to repair South Surrey overpass

Ministry last week estimated cost at $1.2 million

All eyes on Newton as Surrey LRT plan rolls forward

Realtors already organizing land along planned light rail route, as Surrey works to finalize higher densities in Newton Town Centre

Art brings Sikh Heritage Month to life in Surrey

Kala-Art Exhibition at Surrey City Hall the first of five events in April

B.C. family’s Panama Canal cruise turned into construction zone

Cecilia Jenkins said a major construction project began moments after leaving a dock in Miami

REPORT: Money laundered through B.C. casinos for years

B.C. attorney general reviewing report aimed at ending money laundering

Premier kicks off B.C. Wine Month with winery tour

B.C. Wine Month is intended to promote local wines ‘and the hardworking people who make them.’

B.C. men to return to court after sheriff shortage prompted charge dismissals

Judges in separate cases had slammed the government for not hiring enough sheriffs

Emergency crews on scene of Coquihalla off ramp

BC Air Ambulance is headed to Highway 5 off ramp to Highway 97 C

B.C. nurse disbarred for sexual misconduct of elderly woman

Gary Dromarsky has not been criminally charged, and cannot apply for reinstatement for at least five years

UPDATED: Constable charged in 2015 Castlegar shooting

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) has announced a charge of manslaughter has been approved.

Tourist pleading to public after camera, memory card stolen during Alberta, B.C. trip

Memory card with 2,100 photos, after trip through Alberta and Vancouver

Most Read