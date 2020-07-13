Heritage rail to remain closed for both July and August

Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society volunteers stand on the train platform in Cloverdale June 27, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Cloverdale’s heritage railway line will not be opening this summer, but organizers haven’t locked the gates on September just yet.

In a July 10 press release, the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society (FVHRS) announced they will remain closed for the next month and a half.

“The board has decided not to open to the public during July and August this year, due to the uncertainty surrounding the increased activity under level 3 of the RestartBC protocols,” wrote FVHRS board chair John Sprung. He noted many of the society’s volunteers fall into the highest risk category for COVID-19.

SEE ALSO: PICTURES: Heritage Rail Players visit railway station in Cloverdale

Sprung said they’ll reassess their options in mid-August and decide then whether they’ll open up Cloverdale Station in September.

“Our priority throughout this challenging time is to provide a safe environment for our volunteers and the public,” Sprung said. “The Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society will continue to provide a rich and entertaining heritage experience and plan for the future as part of B.C.’s railway heritage.”

SEE ALSO: Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society may open this summer in Cloverdale

Sprung explained the FVHRS will continue internal functions during the summer, such as continuing restoration work on BCER 1231 and on the Clayburn mine carts and locomotive. They will also keep up on rolling stock maintenance and upgrading the building and grounds. Previously scheduled operator training will also continue.

Sprung added the FVHRS will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2021.

“We look forward to welcoming you back to continue with us on the heritage railway journey through time.”

SEE ALSO: The Electric Express returns to Cloverdale

Calling it a milestone for the heritage railway society, Sprung said celebratory events are being planned for weekends throughout the 2021 season.

“Much has been accomplished since 2001 when we started. There is a great deal more to look forward to as we move forward and complete the vision.”


Most Read