Heritage Gardens Cemetery is hosting a halloween event Oct. 31. (Image via Heritage Gardens)

Heritage Gardens Cemetery to host safe halloween event

Oct. 31 trick-or-treat night to have socially distance booths and family-friendly atmosphere

Heritage Gardens Cemetery wants families to have a spooky-good time for Halloween this year.

The cemetery is inviting families to come down for a safe Halloween event Oct. 31.

Andrew Wong, marketing director for Heritage Gardens, said their “Halloween at Heritage” night will be a family-friendly affair.

“Some parents aren’t sure about what to do for Halloween, given the current environment,” explained Wong. “So we thought, ‘Hey, why can’t we create a safe space here for families?’”

Wong said the outdoor event will be very spacious and accommodate all aspects of social-distancing.

Wong added the team at Heritage Gardens will be decorating the cemetery with kids and families in mind and setting up trick-or-treat tents.

“It will be decorated in a friendly-spooky way, rather than scary-spooky,” noted Wong. He said they’ll have decorations such as pumpkins and spiders and webs, and fun looking ghosts and ghouls—all aimed at ages 10 and under.

Heritage Gardens reached out to businesses, through the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, in an effort to find sponsors for candy booths. They are hoping to have lots of spots for kids to find those tricks or treats. Wong said the cemetery hopes to get at least 20 businesses involved.

“We’re asking different businesses to set up booths through sponsorships, but you don’t have to actually physically attend if you don’t want to.” He explained businesses can sponsor tables in two different ways: one as just a candy sponsor, or two as a table sponsor where the business will hand out their own candy.

Wong said people will be able to sign up for Halloween at Heritage via telephone (778-384-3454), or via email (info@hgcemetery.com). And businesses can find out about sponsorship by contacting Heritage Gardens in the same ways.

Wong added the event will likely run from 5 to 8 p.m. “We will have families arrive at different times over the course of the afternoon/evening to ensure we always stay under the 50-person limit.”

Wong said all proceeds from the event will go to charity.

Heritage Gardens is located at 19082 16th Avenue in Surrey. More information can be found by visiting heritagegardenscemetery.com and clicking on the news and events section.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge woman uses Peace Arch Park loophole to marry American beau
Next story
Cloverdale Chamber to host all-candidates meeting Oct. 13

Just Posted

Liberal leader say referendum on Surrey’s policing transition would be in first half of 2021

Surrey Councillor Doug Elford accuses Liberals of performing a ‘defecation on democracy’

Cloverdale Chamber to host all-candidates meeting Oct. 13

Virtual chinwag to be done via Zoom

Surrey RCMP shut Newton street on search warrant related to drug lab investigation

This is in the 8200-block of 124th Street

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 4

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

UPDATE: 7 deaths, 35 cases as Delta Hospital closed to admissions due to COVID-19 outbreak

18 patients and 17 staff tested positive since Fraser Health declared the outbreak on Sept. 16

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The sole goal of the encampment is to stop the pipeline twinning project, organizers say

B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

‘Slayland’ rides at PNE for Halloween, with ‘outdoor haunted experience’ and more

Kids under 13 will be allowed entry, based on parental discretion

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Maple Ridge youth worker facing 15 child sex assault charges no-shows at trial

Warrant issued for arrest of Daniel Jon Olson

Winter 2021 classes at UFV will be mostly online

Little change from school’s fall setup, about 15 per cent of students have some face-to-face learning

Most Read