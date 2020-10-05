Heritage Gardens Cemetery to host safe halloween event

Heritage Gardens Cemetery wants families to have a spooky-good time for Halloween this year.

The cemetery is inviting families to come down for a safe Halloween event Oct. 31.

Andrew Wong, marketing director for Heritage Gardens, said their “Halloween at Heritage” night will be a family-friendly affair.

“Some parents aren’t sure about what to do for Halloween, given the current environment,” explained Wong. “So we thought, ‘Hey, why can’t we create a safe space here for families?’”

Wong said the outdoor event will be very spacious and accommodate all aspects of social-distancing.

Wong added the team at Heritage Gardens will be decorating the cemetery with kids and families in mind and setting up trick-or-treat tents.

“It will be decorated in a friendly-spooky way, rather than scary-spooky,” noted Wong. He said they’ll have decorations such as pumpkins and spiders and webs, and fun looking ghosts and ghouls—all aimed at ages 10 and under.

Heritage Gardens reached out to businesses, through the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, in an effort to find sponsors for candy booths. They are hoping to have lots of spots for kids to find those tricks or treats. Wong said the cemetery hopes to get at least 20 businesses involved.

“We’re asking different businesses to set up booths through sponsorships, but you don’t have to actually physically attend if you don’t want to.” He explained businesses can sponsor tables in two different ways: one as just a candy sponsor, or two as a table sponsor where the business will hand out their own candy.

Wong said people will be able to sign up for Halloween at Heritage via telephone (778-384-3454), or via email (info@hgcemetery.com). And businesses can find out about sponsorship by contacting Heritage Gardens in the same ways.

Wong added the event will likely run from 5 to 8 p.m. “We will have families arrive at different times over the course of the afternoon/evening to ensure we always stay under the 50-person limit.”

Wong said all proceeds from the event will go to charity.

Heritage Gardens is located at 19082 16th Avenue in Surrey. More information can be found by visiting heritagegardenscemetery.com and clicking on the news and events section.



