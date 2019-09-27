Fleetwood’s Meagan Anne MacDougall Park, at 15385 90th Ave. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Fleetwood

Have your say about the future of Surrey’s Meagan Anne MacDougall Park

Metro Vancouver installing water reservoir underneath the Fleetwood park; city plans park upgrades

The City of Surrey wants to hear what upgrades residents would like to see at Fleetwood’s Meagan Anne MacDougall Park.

Metro Vancouver is planning to construct a water reservoir and valve chamber underneath the park, as well as an above ground maintenance building next to the existing pump station and Surrey has decided to upgrade the park once the work is complete.

To learn what the public desires to see at the park in the future, the city is jointly hosting an open house with Metro Vancouver on Saturday (Sept. 28) from 2 to 5 p.m. at the park, located at 15385 90th Ave. It’s an opportunity to learn more about the project.

“From a park’s perspective, we’re really interested in this open house so we can meet up with resents and hear more about how the want this park to look at the completion of work,” said Ted Uhrich, parks planning and design manager for the City of Surrey.

“We’re able to put the grass essentially back on top, so the park will look very similar to how it looks now at the end. We’ll also be rebuilding the playground, so at the end of construction of the reservoir, we’ll come in and rebuild the playground. So we’re asking people what they want that playground too look like, and if there’s any other amenities that are missing from the park.”

Those who can’t attend the open house can submit comments via email at parksrecculture@surrey.ca.

Uhrich said construction on the reservoir is expected to begin mid-2020, and take roughly two years.

“There will be parts of the park that will be closed, but our hope is that there will be a path that goes around the project so people can continue to use the park as a thoroughfare between Fraser Highway and the neighbourhood,” he said.

The reservoir is being built to “meet the growing demand for drinking water in the region,” according to the city’s website.


