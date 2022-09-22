Harvest Fair planned for South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm

Family-friendly event to mark the start of fall planned for Saturday

In celebration of autumn, South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm will host its Olde Harvest Fair Saturday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. (City of Surrey photo)

The Historic Stewart Farm is set to celebrate the arrival of fall with its Olde Harvest Fair this weekend.

The one-day event is set for Saturday, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is billed as a “celebration of local history, food, shopping and lively entertainment.” It’s the first time the family-friendly celebration will be staged since before the pandemic.

“We are so pleased to welcome the public back to this annual event. There is a great mix of things to do, see and learn in a beautiful and unique setting right here in Surrey,” said site curator Jerrilin Spence.

Among the “old-fashioned fun” planned are a number “harvest-themed” games and activities, including a potato-sack race, tug-o-war, and a fall-themed children’s craft station. Apple cider and butter-making demonstrations are also planned, a City of Surrey news release notes.

Live entertainment is also on the schedule, as award-winning re-enactment troupe, The Re-enactors will perform, as will the Vancouver Fiddle Club, Vancouver Morris Men, Tiddley Cove Morris and Little Mountain Step ‘n’ Clog.

A vendor’s market will also be part of the festivities.

Historic Stewart Farm is located at 13723 Crescent Rd.



newsroom@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of SurreyFall fair