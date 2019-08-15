PHOTOS: Grey skies can’t dampen spirits at North Delta Show and Shine

(Photos by David Valencia)

The threat of rain didn’t deter car enthusiasts of all ages from coming out to the 2019 North Delta Show & Shine at Sungod Recreation Centre on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Cars were judged in 13 categories and the winners were:

• Best Hot Rod – George’s 1933 Willys

• Best Lowrider – Dino’s 1974 Chevrolet Caprice

• Best Import – Pete’s 1959 Sunbeam

• Best Stock – Pat’s 1970 Chevrolet Nova

• Best Truck – Ed’s 1991 Chevrolet S10

• Best 1950s Vehicle – Bonnie’s 1951 Chevy Deluxe

• Best 1960s Vehicle – Frank’s 1966 Chevrolet Nova

• Best 1970s Vehicle – Duncan’s 1975 Triumph TR6 convertible

• Best Paint – Aaron’s 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass

• Best Interior – Dino’s 1974 Chevrolet Caprice

• Best Engine – Joe’s 1967 Chevrolet Nova

• People’s Choice – Joe’s Mercury Montclair

• Mayor’s Choice – George Young’s 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air

Most Read