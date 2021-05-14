Green Team seeks volunteers to help remove invasive plants from White Rock Beach

The Lower Mainland Green Team will be making another appearance on the Semiahmoo Peninsula later this month – this time along the waterfront.
On Saturday, May 29 team members – along with other volunteers from the community – will tackle White Rock’s West Beach, where they’ll aim to remove Himalayan Blackberry bushes as well as other invasive species they find.
Three 90-minute sessions are planned, with the first starting at 9:30 a.m., a second beginning at 11:30 a.m. and a third set for 1:30 p.m. The first session, a news release notes, is reserved for a handful youths from the 1st Semiahmoo Scouts, but the rest of the sessions are open to anyone who wishes to lend a hand.
No experience is necessary, and instruction, tools, gloves and snacks are provided; all activities also follow strict health-authority guidelines, including physical distancing and mandatory masks.
Participants in the clean-up will learn about how climate change impacts biodiversity locally; will develop hands-on skills and foster a deeper connection to nature and one another, the Lower Mainland Green Team states in the release.
“Being outdoors in a safe environment is one way that we can improve our mental and physical health during these times and stay connected.”
The endeavour is a partnership between the City of White Rock and Green Teams of Canada.
Some spots still are available for each of the final two sessions. To sign up for the 11:30 a.m. cleanup, click here, and to register for 1:30-3 p.m., click here.
On April 22, members of the Lower Mainland Green Team partnered with a number of high-school volunteers to clear invasive species from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park.
