Green Team seeks volunteers to help remove invasive plants from White Rock Beach

Non-profit environment group to remove Himalayan Blackberries from west beach on May 29

The Lower Mainland Green Team, along with high-school volunteers, work to remove Himalayan Blackberry from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park last month. On May 29, the team will be doing the same at West Beach. (Contributed photo)

The Lower Mainland Green Team will be making another appearance on the Semiahmoo Peninsula later this month – this time along the waterfront.

On Saturday, May 29 team members – along with other volunteers from the community – will tackle White Rock’s West Beach, where they’ll aim to remove Himalayan Blackberry bushes as well as other invasive species they find.

Three 90-minute sessions are planned, with the first starting at 9:30 a.m., a second beginning at 11:30 a.m. and a third set for 1:30 p.m. The first session, a news release notes, is reserved for a handful youths from the 1st Semiahmoo Scouts, but the rest of the sessions are open to anyone who wishes to lend a hand.

No experience is necessary, and instruction, tools, gloves and snacks are provided; all activities also follow strict health-authority guidelines, including physical distancing and mandatory masks.

Participants in the clean-up will learn about how climate change impacts biodiversity locally; will develop hands-on skills and foster a deeper connection to nature and one another, the Lower Mainland Green Team states in the release.

“Being outdoors in a safe environment is one way that we can improve our mental and physical health during these times and stay connected.”

The endeavour is a partnership between the City of White Rock and Green Teams of Canada.

Some spots still are available for each of the final two sessions. To sign up for the 11:30 a.m. cleanup, click here, and to register for 1:30-3 p.m., click here.

On April 22, members of the Lower Mainland Green Team partnered with a number of high-school volunteers to clear invasive species from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White RockEnvironment