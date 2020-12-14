Green Christmas: Cloverdale filmmakers create cannabis-themed holiday fireplace videos

Forget poinsettias and holly, a pair of Cloverdale filmmakers are high on a new idea they hope will bring a little Christmas cheer to cannabis-friendly homes.

Sylvie Peltier and Greg Nosaty, who founded Red Letter Films – and earlier this year released a documentary, Demystifying Cannabis, which tackled “the myths and taboos that characterize this complex plant, and the stigma faced by its consumers,” – have recently created a pair of cannabis-themed holiday fireplace videos, similar to the traditional ones most people will find in their television listings this time of year.

Peltier told Peace Arch News that since the release of the documentary they have been “hard at work on a new YouTube channel to help dispel the myths and stigma surrounding cannabis and to teach people how to grow their four legal plants.”

The two fireplace videos – both available on YouTube – were created “to help overcome people’s negative attitude toward this plant.”

The first virtual fireplace video, which runs on a loop for just under 10-and-a-half hours in total, is described as a “CBD-infused” holiday offering; the video description suggests it’s perfect for someone who has “asked Santa for a chill Christmas.”

The second video features different props near the fireplace than in the first video, and is described by Peltier as being “designed to appeal to the recreational market.”

The video is looped for exactly seven hours – or “420 minutes of chill” according to the YouTube page.



