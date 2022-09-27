Golf fundraiser raises funds for hospital, Avalon Centre

A Ladies Golf Day event held at Peace Portal Par 3 Golf Course was such a success that organizers are already committed to hosting it again next year.

Held earlier this month at the South Surrey course, the event served as a fundraiser for a variety of local causes – including support for maternity services at Peace Arch Hospital, “community health programs” that support women and children, such as post-partum care, and women’s addiction services and youth programming at the Avalon Centre for Women.

The event raised $7,500 each for Avalon and Peace Arch Hospital.

“All of us at Avalon Recovery Society are incredibly touched by your support and thank all those who participated in this; the impact is powerful and we’re so proud to be a part of this amazing community,” said Avalon Centre’s Kelly Clarke.

Next year’s event is scheduled for Sept. 9.

“I’m delighted and overwhelmed with the show of support from the community. It was wonderful to offer an event designed for beginner women golfers to build skills and interested in the sport,” said tournament chairperson Carolyn Haley.



