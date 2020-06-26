‘Game-changing’ infection control robot coming to Delta Hospital

New ultraviolet germicidal irradiation unit purchased thanks to donation by The Cowell Foundation

Delta Hospital is getting a new ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) unit similar to this one thanks to a recent donation from The Cowell Foundation. (Photo submitted)

Delta Hospital will soon be getting a new infection control robot.

Thanks to The Cowell Foundation, who made a generous first-time gift of $335,000 late last year, the hospital is set to receive a brand-new ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) unit.

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, infection control needs are more critical than ever before,” Lisa Hoglund, executive director of the Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation, said in a press release. “The UVGI unit is an important tool for reducing the risk of infection at Delta Hospital and we are incredibly grateful to The Cowell Foundation for their support.”

The UVGI device provides hospitals with an additional layer of infection control on top of standard cleaning procedures. The unit is brought into a vacated room that has been cleaned and emits pulses of UV light to further disinfect surface areas, killing harmful bacteria and viruses that can spread quickly and put vulnerable patients at risk of illness or infection.

Cathy Wiebe, interim executive director of Delta and White Rock/South Surrey Health Services and Delta and Peace Arch and Delta Hospitals, said in a release that Delta Hospital is the first in Fraser Health to secure an order for the UVGI unit, which is scheduled to arrive next month.

RELATED: New ‘state-of-the-art’ CT scanner for Delta Hospital

SEE ALSO: Delta Hospital fundraiser going ‘golfless’



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Delta